Opportunity Analysis on the Global Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market (2018-2025) - Expected to Exhibit a CAGR of 7%

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Drug Class (Immunosuppressants, Biologics, Antimalarials, NSAIDs, Corticosteroids), By Route of Administration, and Segment Forecasts 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global systemic lupus erythematosus market size is expected to reach USD 3.08 billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

Introduction of new biological therapies, which will add to treatment alternatives and medication costs, in the development pipeline is estimated to fuel revenue generation of the market.

Certain new promising drugs that are currently in Phase III trials are anticipated to augment the market as these drugs may target the lupus nephritis patient subset with few effective alternatives and significant unmet needs to be met. This factor is likely to have a strong impact on the market as nearly 50.0% of SLE patients suffer with lupus nephritis.

Use of approved biologic, Benlysta, through clinical studies, has revealed drastic improvements and substantial decrease in consumption of anti-inflammatory glucocorticoids in moderate SLE cases. GSK's current initiatives center on further increasing opportunities for Benlysta.

The company is conducting indication expansion clinical trials, combination therapy studies with rituximab, and new product development, to widen opportunities for its therapy. In this direction, recent launch of Benlysta's subcutaneous formulation in several countries is expected to boost the SLE market over the forecast period.

Key Findings

North America was the major contributor for the SLE market revenue in 2017 and is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. This is due to availability of reimbursement and better healthcare infrastructure and accessibility to biologics.

was the major contributor for the SLE market revenue in 2017 and is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. This is due to availability of reimbursement and better healthcare infrastructure and accessibility to biologics. Europe was ranked as the second largest regional market in the SLE market in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period.

was ranked as the second largest regional market in the SLE market in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period. Immunosuppressants held the largest share in the market in 2017 due to their low cost and high accessibility, whereas the biologics segment is projected to post the highest CAGR during the same period.

In 2017, the oral segment held the dominant share of over 54.0% in the market, followed by the intravenous segment that requires trained medical personnel for administration. Over the forecast years, the latter is poised to expand at a CAGR of 10.4%.

Key players in this space include GlaxoSmithKline, Roche, Pfizer, Novartis, Bayer, and Sanofi. By 2025, other companies such as ImmuPharma, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and Astra Zeneca are anticipated to enter the SLE market.

Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Report Scope

1.1 Segment Market Scope

1.2 Regional Scope

1.3 Estimates & Forecast Timeline



Chapter 2 Research Methodology

2.1 Model Details

2.1.1 Regression And Variable Analysis

2.2 Information Procurement

2.2.1 List Of Secondary Sources

2.3 List Of Primary Sources

2.4 Purchased Database:

2.5 Internal database

2.6 Primary Interview Breakup

2.6.1 Data For Primary Interviews, By Sources

2.6.2 Data For Primary Interviews, By Region



Chapter 3 Report Objectives

3.1 Objectives



Chapter 4 Executive Summary

4.1 Market Summary

4.1.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's



Chapter 5 Market Definitions



Chapter 6 Industry Outlook

6.1 Business Segment Trend Analysis

6.2 Pricing Analysis

6.3 Market Variable Analysis

6.3.1 Market Driver Analysis

6.3.1.1 SLE - Specific Curatives In The Development Pipeline Expected To Boost Market Growth

6.3.1.2 Growing Diagnosed Prevalence Is Expected To Foster The Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market

6.3.2 Market Restraints Analysis

6.3.2.1 High-Cost Treatment Hinders The Growth Of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market

6.4 Business Environment Analysis Tools

6.4.1 SLE Market - Swot Analysis, By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic And Technological)

6.4.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping By Drug Classes, 2017



Chapter 7 Regulatory & Political Forces

7.1 Regulatory Landscape



Chapter 8 Competitive & Vendor Landscape

8.1 Market Participation Categorization

8.2 Strategic Initiatives & Outcome Analysis

8.3 List Of Key Companies, By Region

8.4 List Of Key Companies, By Molecule Type

8.5 List Of Key Companies, By Drug Class

8.6 List Of Key Companies, By RoA

8.7 Company Market Share Analysis



Chapter 9 SLE Market: Drug Class Analysis

9.1 Drug Classes Business Analysis

9.2 RoA Business Analysis



Chapter 10 SLE Market: Regional Analysis

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.4 Latam

10.5 Mea



Chapter 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Company Profiles

11.1.1 GlaxoSmithKline

11.1.2 Roche

11.1.3 Pfizer

11.1.4 Novartis

11.1.5 Bayer



11.1.6 Sanofi



Chapter 12 Pipeline Analysis

12.1 Promising Therapies

12.2 Future Key Players



Chapter 13 Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qgm2c6/opportunity?w=5

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

