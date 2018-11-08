Opportunity Outlook for the Global Process Spectroscopy Market to 2025 - Growing Demand for Process Analyzers in Emerging Markets

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Process Spectroscopy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Molecular, Mass, Atomic), By Application (Pharmaceutical, Food & Agriculture), By Component, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global process spectroscopy market size is estimated to reach USD 25.10 billion by 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Growing efforts in the pharmaceutical industry to undertake advanced research and development is leading to increased adoption of various spectroscopy techniques over the forecast period.

The technology is anticipated to witness healthy growth owing to rising awareness regarding the importance of product quality among industries. Reducing operational expenditure is another factor expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, significant R&D activities are undertaken, which have led to several drug discoveries. Increasing number of drug discovery processes is leading to a greater number of treatment options for various diseases. Treatment options include drugs as well as non-drug therapies such as surgeries and radiations.

Surging demand for spectroscopic techniques and related equipment installations across the globe are poised to augment the market over the forecast period. The process spectroscopy market is likely to witness tremendous growth over the forecast years, owing to increasing awareness of quality spectroscopic devices among end-use industries.

Technological advancements necessitate matching international quality standards, such as ISO or Six Sigma, and cost- & time-saving approaches of companies are encouraging adoption of process spectroscopic instruments. Increasing availability of counterfeit products in the market are mandating governments globally to educate masses about quality products and quality standards.

Molecular spectroscopy is a technology that is widely adopted across different application sectors including pharmaceuticals and food & agriculture. The molecular spectroscopy segment held the largest share in the market in 2017 and is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

Additionally, the Raman spectroscopy technology is gaining popularity across the agricultural sector owing to its ability to allow non-destructive extraction of chemicals and physical information about samples of fruits, vegetables, and food grains and it helps in rapid analysis of these food items. Hence, these advantages of spectroscopic techniques are attracting new applications across the food & agricultural sector, ultimately fostering the growth of the global process spectroscopy market.

Although, the considerable initial investment required for installation of spectroscopic equipment have forced industry players to pass the cost onto consumers, thereby increasing prices of process spectroscopic instruments. However, emergence of cost-effective technologies in the coming years can lead to reduction in prices of these instruments.

Key Findings



Several law enforcement authorities and government regulatory bodies imposed for betterment of product quality in the food & agriculture sector are encouraging the manufacturing & packaging industries to adopt measures to meet imposed specifications.

The adoption of various spectroscopic techniques is expected to rise significantly over the forecast period in the pharmaceutical and food & agriculture segments.

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to witness tremendous growth over the forecast period.

market is estimated to witness tremendous growth over the forecast period. The key industry participants include ABB Group, Buchi Labortechnik AG, Danaher Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, and Sartorius AG.

The prominent strategies followed by large market players include signing partnerships or distribution agreements and mergers & acquisitions along with enriching their portfolios by involving in intense R&D practices.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope & Assumptions

1.3 List of Data Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Process Spectroscopy - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2014 - 2025

2.2 Process Spectroscopy Market - Shipment Analysis, 2014 - 2025

2.3 Process Spectroscopy Market - Revenue Analysis, 2014 - 2025

2.3.1 Process spectroscopy market by technology, 2014 - 2025

2.3.2 Process spectroscopy market by application, 2014 - 2025

2.3.3 Process spectroscopy market by component, 2014 - 2025

2.3.4 Process spectroscopy market by region, 2014 - 2025



Chapter 3 Process Spectroscopy Industry Outlook

3.1 Market segmentation

3.1.1 Molecular Spectroscopy

3.1.1.1 NIR spectroscopy

3.1.1.2 FT-IR spectroscopy

3.1.1.3 Raman spectroscopy

3.1.1.4 NMR spectroscopy

3.1.1.5 Others

3.1.2 Atomic Spectroscopy

3.1.3 Mass Spectroscopy

3.2 Process Spectroscopy - Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 Process Spectroscopy - Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Process Spectroscopy Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Increasing application of mass spectrometry in Drug Discovery and Development (DDD)

3.4.1.2 PAT initiative by FDA and growing focus on matching international quality standards such as ISO and Six Sigma

3.4.1.3 Increasing application of NIR spectroscopy in energy sector

3.4.1.4 Growing demand for water & wastewater treatment

3.4.2 Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1 Requirement of high capital investment

3.4.3 Market opportunities analysis

3.4.3.1 Growing demand for process analyzers in emerging markets

3.5 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.6 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.7 Key Company analysis - 2017

3.7.1 Key company analysis, 2017

3.8 Process Spectroscopy - PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 Process Spectroscopy: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Process Spectroscopy Market: Technology Movement Analysis

4.1.1 Molecular Spectroscopy

4.1.2 Mass Spectroscopy

4.1.3 Atomic Spectroscopy



Chapter 5 Process Spectroscopy: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Process Spectroscopy Market: Application Movement Analysis

5.1.1 Polymer

5.1.2 Oil & Gas

5.1.3 Pharmaceutical

5.1.4 Food & agriculture

5.1.5 Chemical

5.1.6 Water & Wastewater Management

5.1.7 Pulp & Paper

5.1.8 Metal & Mining

5.1.9 Others



Chapter 6 Process Spectroscopy: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Process Spectroscopy Market: Component Movement Analysis

6.1.1 Hardware

6.1.2 Software



Chapter 7 Process Spectroscopy: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Process Spectroscopy market share by region, 2017 & 2025

7.2 North America

7.2.1 U.S.

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 U.K.

7.3.2 Germany

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 China

7.4.2 Japan

7.4.3 India

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Brazil

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2025 (USD Billion)



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Company Profiles

8.2 ABB Group

8.2.1 Company overview

8.2.2 Financial performance

8.2.3 Product benchmarking

8.2.4 Recent developments

8.3 Agilent Technologies

8.4 Bruker Corporation

8.5 Buchi Labortechnik AG

8.6 Danaher Corporation

8.7 Foss

8.8 HORIBA, Ltd.

8.9 Kaiser Optical Systems, Inc.

8.10 Kett Electric Laboratory

8.11 Sartorius AG

8.12 Shimadzu Corporation

8.13 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

8.14 Yokogawa Electric Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wc7rmw/opportunity?w=5

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

