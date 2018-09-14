Opportunity Outlook on the Projected $3.9 Billion Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market by 2023

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) market is projected to witness a CAGR of 20.71% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$3.916 billion by 2023, increasing from US$1.266 billion in 2017.

Continuous glucose monitoring devices are the latest advancement in the field of diabetes management.

The demand for continuous glucose monitoring devices is increasing for diagnosis and treatment of diabetes. In addition, a rise in the diabetic population is further contributing towards the growing demand for glucose monitoring devices.

Technological innovations, the convenience of the monitoring device, the early detection of hypoglycaemia and hyperglycaemic diabetes are some of the major drivers boosting the growth of this market. However, high prices of these devices and calibration issues will restrict the market growth over the forecast period.

