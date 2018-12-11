Opportunity Outlook on the World Plastic Decking Market to 2024 - Higher Demand for Plastic Decking in Emerging Economies

DUBLIN, Dec 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global plastic decking market is anticipated to reach $2.55 Billion in 2015 to $4.93 Billion by 2024 with an attractive CAGR of 10.87% during 2017-2024.

Increasing demand for plastic decking in emerging economies is one of the primarily driver who strengthen the demand of plastic decking market worldwide.

Moreover, increasing plastic decking demand in residential segment, developments of innovative products, large-scale investments in the industrial and infrastructure sectors are the further key drivers of the market.

On the other side, availability of substitute and fluctuations in cost of raw materials are the major key restraints that are creating negative impact on the demand of plastic decking market globally.

Currently, North America dominates the demand of plastic decking market and U.S. contributes the major market share due to the recovery of U.S. residential market and increasing demand of low maintenance building products.

Apart from this, Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market due to increasing demand of plastic decking and large-scale investments in the industrial and infrastructure sectors specifically in India, China and Japan countries.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Executive Summary

1.2. Estimation Methodology



2. Market Overview

2.1. Global Plastic Decking Market: Evolution & Transition

2.2. Market Definition And Scope

2.3. Industry Structure

2.4. Regulatory Framework

2.5. Total Market Analysis

2.6. Estimation Analysis

2.7. Strategic Analysis

2.8. Competitive Analysis

2.9. Strategic Recommendations & Key Conclusions



3. Market Determinants

3.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1. Higher Demand For Plastic Decking In Emerging Economies

3.1.2. Residential Sector Dominated The Plastic Decking Market

3.1.3. Development Of Innovative Products

3.1.4. Increase In Demand For Low-Maintenance Building Products

3.1.5. Large-Scale Investments In The Industrial And Infrastructure Sectors

3.2. Market Restraints

3.2.1. Fluctuation In Cost Of Raw Materials

3.2.2. Availability Of Substitutes

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.3.1. Rise In New Construction Projects In Emerging Economies

3.3.2. Increasing Demand Of Polyethylene (Pe) Resin Type

3.4. Market Challenges

3.4.1. Lack Of Awareness

3.4.2. Economic Downturn



4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Plastic Decking Market By Resin Type

4.2. Global Plastic Decking Market By Composite Type

4.3. Global Plastic Decking Market By Construction

4.4. Global Plastic Decking Market By End-Use Sector



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1. Key Strategies

5.2. Top 10 Company Analysis



6. Global Plastic Decking Market By Region

6.1. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

6.2. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

6.3. Opportunity Matrix

6.4. Geographic Segmentation



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Inc.

7.2. AZEK Building Products, Inc.

7.3. Cardinal Building Products

7.4. Certainteed Corporation

7.5. Composite Wood Company

7.6. Duralife Decking And Railing Systems

7.7. Ecospace

7.8. Fiberon, LLC

7.9. Green Bay Decking, LLC

7.10. London Decking Company

7.11. Tamko Building Products, Inc.

7.12. Timbertech

7.13. TREX

7.14. Universal Forest Products, Inc.

7.15. UPM Kymmene Corporation



