Opportunity Worth USD 2.65 Bn Opening Up in Sustainable Packaging - Exclusive Research Published by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainable Packaging Industry Disruption – Potential opportunity worth USD 2.65 Bn is expected to open up in sustainable packaging, owing to the rising demand for lightweight high-performance materials in the electric vehicle industry. It is predicted that by 2025, the overall sustainable packaging market will reach USD 117 Bn worldwide. Moreover, regulations demanding circular economy and sustainable usage are also creating new opportunities.

The sustainable packaging market is estimated to grow at a healthy CAGR of 5-6% in the coming 5 years, driven by demand from flexible packaging and the food & beverage industry.

Paper and paperboard packaging holds the biggest opportunity for packaging manufacturers.

Adjacent markets hold a potential of over USD 97 Bn in elastomers, the majority of which will be contributed by flexible plastic packaging, and standup pouches.

Packaging companies are leaning towards sustainable packaging solutions.

Recycling plastics in food packaging is expected to create a new market.

Unknowns & Adjacencies

Currently, businesses have low access to primary intelligence to clarify some unknowns and adjacencies in these opportunity areas –

Landfill and anti-dumping laws have served as an impetus for developing new sustainable methods in waste management, minimizing the weight, and increasing the recycling of plastics.

The food processing, food delivery, and snacks industry have contributed to increasing in the use of sustainable materials and initiation of sustainable technologies in the food & beverage industry.

Adjacent markets such as stand-up pouches, corrugated packaging, and metalized flexible packaging provide immense growth opportunities, owing to high demand in the end-use industries.

The use of recycled plastics is very high across the packaging industry.

Some of the growth problems encountered by robotics & digital solution providers are:

Customer prioritization and assessing unmet needs:

What are the disruptions in our clients' businesses? How can we support them for our own growth?

Who are the most potential customers going forward? Should we prioritize food and personal care over construction and healthcare companies?

What are the key unmet needs of customers? Who are the key stakeholders in different settings? Do vendor selection criteria differ by settings? Which new product features should be added to the existing products?

Where to play:

Which end-use industry and new application areas should we focus on? Should it be personal care, food service disposables, stand-up pouches or any other?

Which regions should we place our bets on? Should we continue with developed countries or do developing countries offer more growth opportunities?

Building a compelling Right-to-Win (RTW):

For M&A, which are the right targets for us? Should we target technology developers or eco-friendly raw material manufacturing companies? Should we enter new markets directly or through partners?

How can we differentiate from top players? What is their right-to-win vs ours?

Key uncertainties/perspectives which industry leaders seek answers to:

For packaging companies:

What new applications will be relevant and redundant in the next 5 years?

Can strategic recycling of plastics become affordable for manufacturing/recycling companies?

How can companies optimize the manufacturing processes to provide solution for the newer applications?

Which product type in the sustainable packaging market is expected to offer significant growth potential?

How can players comply with the ever-changing demands from end-use industries?

What regulatory policies one must adhere to manufacture products for regulated applications?

For companies in adjacent markets:

What are the regulations surrounding food and medical grade packaging?

How will the e-commerce industry shape the landscape for logistics packaging, competition between paper and paperboard, and reusage plastics packaging?

Impact of regulations in different regions to increase recycling and use eco-friendly materials for food contact packaging?

What are the opportunities that eco-friendly materials can provide?

Therefore, MarketsandMarkets™ research and analysis focuses on high growth and niche markets, – such as pharmaceutical packaging, anti-counterfeit packaging, green technology, and sustainability markets, which will become ~80% of the revenues of the players in the sustainable packaging ecosystem over the next 5-6 years.

