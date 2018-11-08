Opportunity Zones Offer Favorable Real Estate Investing Options In Amazon HQ2 Markets According To ATTOM Analysis

"The new Opportunity Zones created by the tax reform legislation passed in December 2017 provide real estate investors with prime, tax-incentivized investing opportunities, particularly if they can find zones that are in the path of progress," said Daren Blomquist, senior vice president with ATTOM Data Solutions. "The newly announced Amazon HQ2 markets certainly qualify as being in the path of progress."

The ATTOM analysis looked at housing characteristics, home values and price appreciation for 7.4 million residential properties and 259,000 home sales in more than 3,000 Opportunity Zones.

Specifically in the Amazon HQ2 headquarter markets, ATTOM analyzed 80 Opportunity Zones in the Washington, D.C. metro area with a total of 263,889 single family homes and condos and a total of 3,031 home sales in 2018 year-to-date; 65 Opportunity Zones in the New York metro area with a total of 129,826 single family homes and condos and a total of 1,442 home sales YTD in 2018; and 5 Opportunity Zones in the Nashville metro area with a total of 28,381 single family homes and condos and 367 home sales YTD in 2018.

New York Opportunity Zone Heat Map

Washington, D.C., Opportunity Zone Heat Map

The Opportunity Zone Discount

The analysis found that the average home price in Opportunity Zones so far in 2018 through September is $163,746, 43 percent below the average home price of $287,150 outside of Opportunity Zones. This trend plays out in the local Amazon HQ2 markets, illustrating that real estate investors who buy in these zones are realizing a substantial discount below home prices in surrounding areas of the market.

Average home prices and discounts by market

The Opportunity Zone Advantage

Even though homes in Opportunity Zones are selling at a discount, they have been appreciating faster over the last five years. Nationwide, prices for homes in Opportunity Zones are up 72 percent over the last five years compared to 46 percent appreciation for homes outside of Opportunity Zones during the same period. This trend also holds true in the local Amazon HQ2 markets, suggesting that real estate investors in these areas have been able to have their cake and eat it too.

5-year home price appreciation by market

Higher Share of Nonowner-Occupied Homes

ATTOM also looked at the share of nonowner-occupied homes in Opportunity Zones since that provides insight into what real estate investing strategy may be most appropriate -- home flipping or buying single family rentals. Nationwide, 37 percent of single family homes and condos in Opportunity Zones are nonowner-occupied, compared to 24 percent outside of Opportunity Zones. The numbers varied within the three local markets selected for some slice of Amazon HQ2 (see chart below).

Share of nonowner-occupied homes by market

Lower Property Taxes

Lastly, ATTOM analyzed average property taxes for home inside and outside Opportunity Zones. Property taxes are typically the second highest cost of home ownership — behind the actual sales price of the home — and as such should be factored into any real estate investing decisions. Nationwide, the average property tax for single family homes and condos in Opportunity Zones is $1,918, 41 percent below the average property tax of $3,248 for single family homes and condos not in Opportunity Zones. Average property taxes for homes inside Opportunity Zones were substantially lower than average property taxes for homes outside of Opportunity Zones in each of the three Amazon HQ2 markets.

Average property taxes by market

About ATTOM Data Solutions

ATTOM Data Solutions provides premium property data to power products that improve transparency, innovation, efficiency and disruption in a data-driven economy. ATTOM multi-sources property tax, deed, mortgage, foreclosure, environmental risk, natural hazard, and neighborhood data for more than 155 million U.S. residential and commercial properties covering 99 percent of the nation's population. A rigorous data management process involving more than 20 steps validates, standardizes and enhances the data collected by ATTOM, assigning each property record with a persistent, unique ID — the ATTOM ID. The 9TB ATTOM Data Warehouse fuels innovation in many industries including mortgage, real estate, insurance, marketing, government and more through flexible data delivery solutions that include bulk file licenses, APIs, market trends, marketing lists, match & append and more.

Media Contact:

Christine Stricker

949.748.8428

christine.stricker@attomdata.com

Data and Report Licensing:

949.502.8313

datareports@attomdata.com

SOURCE ATTOM Data Solutions

Related Links

http://www.attomdata.com

