OPPO’s Line-Up of IOT Products Guaranteed To Help Users Have Their Most Productive Year Yet

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2023 begins, people everywhere have set their goals for the New Year, yet almost half expect to fall short on those resolutions before the end of January. Fortunately, there are a myriad of digital solutions to help those who are determined to stick to their goals. OPPO, the global technology brand, offers three skillfully developed products to help achieve those resolutions and much more.

Stay Fit and Healthy with the OPPO Band 2

The OPPO Band 2 provides users with an ultra-clear large screen, colourful watch faces and a two-colour strap design as well as a full range of health-based functionalities, designed to provide all fitness beginners or enthusiasts with motivating ways to lead a healthy lifestyle. The band supports over 100 workout modes and auto-detection of 4 modes: walking, running, elliptical machine and rowing machine. Additionally, the lightweight gadget offers an upgraded running functionality with heart rate monitoring so users can experience a safe and efficient workout, which can be monitored through the HeyTap app.

Additionally, the OPPO Band 2 allows you to receive accurate records of your health and sleep patterns. The fitness watch detects heart rate and consists of blood oxygen sensors, while also encouraging users to maintain a healthy sleep cycle, with the help of the OSleep function, which aids in setting sleep schedules, monitoring sleeping phases and oxygen levels, as well as assessing snoring risks.

This smart life assistant will provide users with facilitated health tracking, workout maintenance and sleep cycle monitoring, all from the comfort of their own wrist ensuring resolutions are on track for the remainder of the year.

Achieve your Personal and Professional Goals with the OPPO Pad Air

Reconfigured to offer a great user experience, the OPPO Pad Air can be used as a notebook, or a laptop replacement, weighing only 440g and adopting the industry's first 3D finishing technology and exclusive metal splicing design, combining beauty and thinness. The tablet is more efficient and has smoother smart connection functions with a large-screen experience.

Consumers can now work seamlessly and efficiently, with a new clipboard-sharing function, where one can connect and work simultaneously from another device. More so, a file drag and drop function has been integrated where users can touch and hold files and images and float them over to another application. This creates an easier, faster, and more efficient workflow.

Additionally, users can set goals, write down tasks, plan their days and more on the OPPO Pad Air. A pen-to-paper experience is replicated through the smart stylus which can accurately detect the pressure with its new 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and 5g of water pressure.

Its 7,100 mAh battery technology provides long-lasting charge allowing users to be productive on the go without any worries of the charge running out.

Learn something new, work, or relax from anywhere with the OPPO Enco Buds2

With the wireless earbuds, users can listen to uplifting podcasts, delve into fantasy worlds with audiobooks, escape from reality and listen to their favourite tunes or take phone calls from anywhere through various features including powerful bass performance, live stereo sound effects, long-lasting 28-hour battery life and AI deep noise cancellation for calls.

The 10mm titanium-coated composite diaphragm speakers are a portable subwoofer, providing heavy beats on the go. The earbuds' noise cancellation properties can also dynamically detect human voices and separate them from background noises in real-time, allowing users to comfortably take calls as clear as day from anywhere.

Additionally, users can control their connected devices through simple and smart tapping functionalities embedded in the earbuds, furthering the utility of this small and practical gadget.

OPPO is providing users with everything they need to start off 2023 right and stick to their New Year resolutions, with a line-up of three technologically advanced IOT products that include the OPPO Band 2 for fitness enthusiasts, the OPPO Pad Air for professionals always on the go, and finally the OPPO Enco Buds2 for audiophiles.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 Billion US Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 40 countries with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in the UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 13 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

