OPPO's Reno7 Pro 5G Powered by MediaTek Dimensity: Where Design and Power Converge

The OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G features the iconic OPPO Glow glass on its back cover with the Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) technology for the first time ever in the industry and also boosts the flagship-level 5G performance powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-MAX. Meanwhile, a 12GB+256GB memory, 4500mAh battery and 65W SUPERVOOC TM guarantee an extraordinary, long-lasting and smooth experience. Tying all of these together, the ColorOS 12 creates a convenient and efficient user experience on the smartphone. With features packed into a sleek and light smartphone, Reno7 Pro 5G is the portrait expert designed to help users get the most out of the 5G era.

To deliver even more powerful 5G performance, the Reno7 Pro 5G features the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-MAX to support incredible smartphone experiences. Built on a 6nm process, the octa-core SoC includes an ARM Cortex-A78 core operates at up to 3GHz, delivering ultimate computing power with lower power consumption. With MediaTek's Dimensity 5G Open Resource Architecture brands can enjoy increased flexibility to customize key 5G mobile device features to address different market segments. The open resource architecture gives smartphone brands closer-to-metal access to customize features for cameras, displays, graphics, artificial intelligence (AI) processing units (APUs), sensors and connectivity sub-systems within the Dimensity 1200 chipset.

The Reno7 Pro 5G comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB ROM as standard. When used with RAM Expansion technology developed by OPPO, the phone's original 12GB of RAM can be supplemented with a massive 7GB by temporarily allocating ROM, enabling multiple memory-heavy apps to be run simultaneously with less lag.

With 65W SUPERVOOC TM , the 4500mAh large battery of the Reno7 Pro 5G can be fully charged in as little as 31 minutes; meanwhile a 5-minute charge offers 4 hours of movie playback. To deliver a better all-around mobile gaming experience, a top-of-the-line X-Axis Linear Motor has been added to create more immersion. AI Frame Rate Stabilizer will evaluate the frame rate in real time and provide stabilization accordingly to ensure consistently smooth gameplay.

Inheriting the hallmark OPPO Glow design of the Reno series, the Reno7 Pro 5G comes in two fresh new colors: Startrails Blue and Starlight Black. In addition to using the exclusive OPPO Glow manufacturing process, Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) technology has been applied to the back case of Reno7 Pro 5G, making it the first time that LDI has been used on the exterior of a smartphone.

On the back cover of Reno 7 Pro 5G Startrails Blue, 1.2 million micro-rasters have been etched onto the photoresist-coated AG glass with the sophisticated LDI technology. The overall visual effect is similar to thousands of comets flashing across the sky, leaving long trails of light in their wake.

Bringing even more light to the back cover is the Orbit Breathing Light, an industry-first, 3D circular light surrounding the camera area. The Orbit Breathing Light gently emits light when receiving incoming calls or notifications, adding an even dreamier atmosphere to the back cover of the phone.

On the front of the phone, a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate delivers a super-smooth and comfortable viewing experience. The display is HDR10+ certified for a more vivid and higher quality visual experience while also being Amazon Prime Video HD&HDR certified for high-quality visual content.

The Reno7 Pro 5G features a new ultra-slim design, with 2.5D glass applied to both the front and back of the phone to give it a super sleek and minimal look while avoiding unintended touching of the screen during use. On top of this, the Reno7 Pro 5G remains extremely thin and light, with a thickness of just 7.45mm and a total weight of only about 180g.

The Reno7 Pro 5G is now available at major retailers and e-commerce platforms, at a retail price of AED 2,799. For more information, visit www.oppo.com/ae.

