(OPRA) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Opera Limited; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Opera Limited ("Opera" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OPRA) for violations of federal securities laws.

On January 16, 2020, Hindenburg Research ("Hindenburg") published a report placing "a 12-month price target of $2.60 on Opera Limited (OPRA), representing a 70% downside." The report listed various issues, including, "Most of Opera's lending business is operated through apps offered on Google's Play Store. In August, Google tightened rules to curtail predatory lending and, as a result, Opera's apps are now in black and white violation of numerous Google rules." Hindenburg further stated, "Instead of disclosing to investors that its "high-growth" microfinance segment could be imperiled by these new rules, Opera instead immediately raised $82 million in a secondary offering without disclosing Google's changes to investors."

Following this news, Opera's share price fell sharply during mid-day trading on January 16, 2020.

If you lost money, realized or unrealized on your Opera investment, and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

