Oprah Winfrey And WW Announce All-Star Lineup To Join Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour

Oprah also shared more about what will take place on stage during each stop of the tour, as she motivates audiences to make 2020 the year of renewal and celebrate all we are meant to be. Guests will participate in an interactive morning session as Oprah leads several workbook exercises and guides attendees to develop their 2020 action plan. Plus, an inspiring speaker will energize audiences with tools and insights to move them toward their healthiest and best lives. Emmy award-winning choreographer Julianne Hough will kick off the afternoon with an exhilarating movement experience leading her KINRGY method. The day will feature a marquee Oprah interview with some of the most influential trailblazers and changemakers who have inspired millions through their unique and powerful wellness stories (names listed above and below). Every city will also highlight remarkable individuals who, by first taking charge of their own health, created a ripple effect of wellness in their community. Oprah will close out the day as only she can, empowering audiences to let 2020 be the year of transformation and triumph - beginning first and foremost with what makes us well.

Global dance phenomenon Daybreaker will lead an electrifying pre-show dance party for audiences at each stop. Unilever Beauty and Personal Care Brands – Love Beauty and Planet, Degree and Vaseline – have joined the tour to help empower audiences to live stronger, healthier and more confident lives. Each brand will come to life through unique activations that celebrate sustainability, healing and the importance of movement. Kohl's will partner on the tour bringing to life well-being through personal and home style. Attendees will also enjoy a WW customized boxed lunch.

Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour is presented and produced by WW, led by Amy Weinblum, Chief Business Development Officer and Oprah's former Chief of Staff, who is overseeing the launch of WW's live events & experiences business. The show is executive produced by Emmy award-winning producer Jenna Kostelnik Utley, WW's SVP, Content, Production & Experiences and former executive producer for Oprah. The tour is produced in conjunction with Live Nation's Women Nation, the newly formed division dedicated to women driven live events led by Ali Harnell, President and Chief Strategy Officer, Women Nation. For tour updates, go to ww.com/oprah and follow @ww.now on Instagram.

OPRAH'S 2020 VISION: YOUR LIFE IN FOCUS:

(See below for guest biographies)

DATE CITY VENUE INTERVIEW GUEST Sat Jan 04 Ft. Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center Lady Gaga Sat Jan 11 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center Tina Fey Sat Jan 18 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center Amy Schumer Sat Jan 25 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena Dwayne Johnson Sat Feb 08 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center Michelle Obama Sat Feb 15 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center Tracee Ellis Ross Sat Feb 22 San Francisco, CA Chase Center Kate Hudson Sat Feb 29 Los Angeles, CA The Forum Jennifer Lopez Sat Mar 07 Denver, CO Pepsi Center Gayle King

Over $1 million from tour proceeds will benefit WW Good, the philanthropic arm of WW that helps bring fresh, healthy food to underserved communities nationwide.

About WW

WW - Weight Watchers Reimagined - is a global wellness company and the world's leading commercial weight management program. We inspire millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. Through our engaging digital experience and face-to-face group workshops, members follow our livable and sustainable program that encompasses healthy eating, physical activity, and a helpful mindset. With more than five decades of experience in building communities and our deep expertise in behavioral science, we aim to deliver wellness for all. To learn more about the WW approach to healthy living, please visit ww.com. For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporate.ww.com.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, please visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

About WW Good

WW Good is a registered 501c3 with global social impact that helps underserved communities get healthier by encouraging the development of healthy habits for life. For more information about WW Good and how to get involved, please visit: www.ww.com/WWGood.

Guest Biographies

Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Lady Gaga

Academy Award, Golden Globe and Grammy-winner Lady Gaga is a one-of-a kind artist and performer. She has amassed an outstanding 35 million global album sales, 32 billion streams and 275 million in song consumption, making her one of the best-selling musicians of all time.

Her fifth studio album "Joanne" was released in October 2016 and debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200, marking her 4th consecutive #1 album. In 2018, Gaga reached her 5th consecutive #1 album on the Billboard Top 200 chart for the soundtrack to the Warner Brothers remake of "A Star is Born."

Her performance of Ally in "A Star Is Born" led her to an Oscar Nomination for Best Actress, a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, a Critics' Choice Award and National Board of Review Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture. Gaga also co-wrote, produced and performed the song "Shallow," for the film, for which she has won an Oscar, a Golden Globe and a Critics' Choice award for Best Original Song. She also received two Grammy wins for "Shallow."

In 2012, Lady Gaga launched Born This Way Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering youth, embracing differences and inspiring kindness and bravery. She is also an outspoken activist, philanthropist and supporter of many important issues including LGBT rights, HIV/AIDS awareness and body image issues.

St. Paul, MN

Tina Fey

Tina Fey is an award-winning writer, actress, and producer who is known as Liz Lemon from her three-time Emmy Award-winning comedy series "30 Rock." Prior to creating "30 Rock," Ms. Fey completed nine seasons as a writer and cast member on "Saturday Night Live." Ms. Fey's film projects include Sisters, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, Date Night and Mean Girls (which she wrote). In 2010, Fey became the youngest recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. In April 2011, Ms. Fey released her first book, Bossypants, which topped the New York Times bestseller list for over 36 consecutive weeks. Fey and friend Amy Poehler took great pleasure in co-hosting the Golden Globe Awards from 2013-2015. Fey was also co-creator and executive producer of the hit Netflix comedy series, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," and an executive producer of the NBC comedy series "Great News." Most recently, Tina wrote the book for the Tony nominated hit Broadway musical "Mean Girls", based on the film of the same title.

Charlotte, SC

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer is a standup comedian, actress, writer, producer and director. In 2013, Schumer created, starred, wrote and executive produced the award-winning Comedy Central show "Inside Amy Schumer". In 2015, Schumer's Universal Pictures film Trainwreck dominated the worldwide box office as the hit summer comedy and in 2018 she starred in the STX comedy I Feel Pretty.

In 2016, Schumer was nominated for a Tony her role in Steve Martin's "Meteor Shower." In 2017, she became a The New York Times bestselling author and Grammy nominee with the release of her first book The Girl with The Lower Back Tattoo.

She has released a variety of comedy specials including "The Leather Special (Netflix)," "Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo (HBO)," and most recently the Emmy nominated "Amy Schumer: Growing (Netflix)." Often touring theaters and arenas all over the world, Schumer is the only female comic to headline Madison Square Garden. Her podcast, "Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith" premiered its fourth season on Spotify in October 2019.

Next up, Schumer will release the documentary Expecting Amy (wt) via HBO Max in Spring 2020 and will star in Stephen Karam' film The Humans.

Atlanta, GA

Dwayne Johnson

As CEO of Seven Bucks Companies, Dwayne Johnson is a global entertainment and entrepreneurial force who continues to grow his groundbreaking success while managing his ever-expanding and diverse entertainment portfolio. In 1995, Johnson had just been cut from the Canadian Football League and famously had just $7 in his pocket. Today, Johnson is the highest-paid actor in the world and produces and stars in Seven Bucks' tent-pole films and television events with box office revenues exceeding $10 billion worldwide. A cultural leader with audiences across the globe, Johnson's expertise is invaluable not just in entertainment, but for first-class brands as well, from his strategic partnership and investment in VOSS Water to his trailblazing Project Rock collection with Under Armour. In 2020, Johnson will launch TEREMANA, a tequila brand rooted from his passion for spirits as well as ATHLETICON, a one-of-a-kind experience with the ultimate combination of athletics, wellness and entertainment, in partnership with Dany Garcia. Johnson's mission is to continue using his platform to inspire kindness, humility, and hard work, while entertaining global audiences with unique storytelling and authenticity.

Brooklyn, NY

Michelle Obama

Michelle Robinson Obama served as First Lady of the United States from 2009 to 2017.

As a transformative First Lady, Mrs. Obama launched and led four key initiatives: Let's Move!, to address the challenge of childhood obesity; Joining Forces, to support veterans, service members and their families; Reach Higher, to inspire young people to seek higher education; and Let Girls Learn, to help adolescent girls around the world go to school.

Before becoming First Lady, Michelle Obama attended Princeton University and Harvard Law School. She started her career as an attorney at the Chicago law firm, Sidley & Austin, where she met her future husband, Barack Obama. She later worked in the Chicago mayor's office, the University of Chicago, and the University of Chicago Medical Center. Mrs. Obama also founded the Chicago chapter of Public Allies, an organization that prepares young people for careers in public service.

In 2018, Michelle Obama published her memoir, Becoming, which sold more copies than any other book published in the United States in 2018, achieving that status in just 15 days and instantly rising to the #1 slot on the New York Times Best Sellers list.

Mrs. Obama was born on January 17, 1964. She married Barack Obama in 1992. They currently live in Washington, DC and have two daughters, Malia and Sasha.

Dallas, TX

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross is best known for her Golden Globe-winning role as Dr. Rainbow Johnson on the ABC series BLACK-ISH and playing Joan on the long-running hit series GIRLFRIENDS. She is a co-creator and Executive Producer of ABC's comedy series MIXED-ISH. Ross recently wrapped production on the Focus Features comedy COVERS, which is set for a May 2020 release.

Ross uses her voice and vast social influence to advocate for a joyful culture of self-acceptance, inclusivity, and equity across all industries. She is a co-founding signatory of the Time's Up movement and, in April 2018, Ross opened the TED Conference, the first black woman to do so, with a powerful speech about the wisdom of women's fury.

Ross serves as the CEO and Founder of PATTERN —a haircare brand she created for the curly, coily and tight-textured masses. The line is available at ULTA stores nationwide and patternbeauty.com

San Francisco, CA

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson is a Golden Globe Award winner and Academy Award-nominated actress, author, producer, and entrepreneur. She is best known for her roles in Almost Famous, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and Bride Wars, which she also produced. Kate is an international fashion icon and has been featured in numerous advertising campaigns around the world, including Michael Kors, Ann Taylor, and the prestigious Campari Calendar. In 2013, Kate co-founded Fabletics, a global active-lifestyle brand with a mission to offer premium activewear at an accessible price. She also launched her first ready-to-wear clothing line, Happy x Nature, in April with New York & Company. In 2016, Kate became a New York Times Bestselling author with her first book Pretty Happy: Healthy Ways to Love Your Body, which was published by HarperCollins and a second book Pretty Fun: Creating & Celebrating a Lifetime of Tradition in 2017. Kate's many humanitarian affiliations include The Hawn Foundation's MindUP program, the United Nations World Food Programme, Baby2Baby, Operation Smile, and more.

Los Angeles, CA

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez is an award-winning singer, actress, producer, and entertainer who has established herself in music, film, and television. She is a successful recording and touring artist who has sold over 75 million records and has a cumulative worldwide box-office gross of over $3 billion. As an artist, fashion icon, entrepreneur, and a philanthropist, Jennifer Lopez has been named to the TIME 100 list, Forbes' Most Powerful Celebrity, and People's first "Most Beautiful Woman in the World", in addition to being nominated for both Golden Globe and GRAMMY awards and receiving the MTV Video Vanguard Award. Most recently, Lopez spent Summer 2019 touring the globe with her electrifying sold-out It's My Party tour and was currently seen on the big screen as the notorious Ramona in the critically-acclaimed box office smash, Hustlers. As one of most influential female artists in history, Jennifer Lopez defines what it means to be a global icon and the ultimate multi-hyphenate.

Denver, CO

Gayle King

Gayle King is co-host of CBS THIS MORNING. An experienced television journalist, King interviews top newsmakers and delivers original reporting to CBS THIS MORNING and all CBS News broadcasts and platforms. She is also editor-at-large of the award-winning O, the Oprah Magazine.

King has handled a number of high-profile assignments, including leading CBS THIS MORNING'S on-the-ground coverage from the Texas border to report on the administration's "zero-tolerance" immigration policy. She co-anchored live broadcasts from Orlando following the mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub, the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D.C. prior to the museum's opening, as well as broadcasts from Cleveland and Philadelphia for the 2016 Republican and Democratic Conventions.

The mother of a daughter, Kirby, and a son, Will, she currently resides in New York City.

Appearing In All Cities

Julianne Hough

A triple-threat, Emmy Award-winner Julianne Hough is known to audiences around the world for her success in film, television and music. She became a household name as a two-time professional champion and judge on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" before making a seamless transition to an award-winning recording artist and accomplished actress. Her film credits include "Safe Haven" and "Footloose." Julianne played Sandy in FOX Television's Emmy Award-winning, "Grease Live!," and won an Emmy for Outstanding Choreography in 2015. She is currently a judge on the NBC hit show, "America's Got Talent." She stars as Jolene in Netflix's upcoming original anthology series, "Dolly Parton's Heartstrings," and executive producer and headlines the NBC special, "Holidays with the Houghs," with her brother Derek this December.

Julianne recently launched KINRGY (www.kinrgy.com), the first-of-its-kind expanded fitness method intersecting dance, breathwork, meditation and strength training. The 45-minute class is inspired elements to bring guests into an expanded state.

Julianne also returned to music with a new single, "Transform," which debuted with a live performance on the season finale of "America's Got Talent" in September.

SOURCE Live Nation Entertainment

Related Links

http://www.livenation.com

