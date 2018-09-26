Oprah Winfrey to speak at UMass Lowell Nov. 15

LOWELL, Mass., Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oprah Winfrey, a global media leader, philanthropist, producer and actress, will participate in the latest event in the UMass Lowell Chancellor's Speaker Series, which brings individuals at the top of their respective fields to speak to students and the community while raising funds for student scholarships.

The event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell.

"A Conversation with Oprah Winfrey" will be moderated by UMass Lowell Chancellor Jacquie Moloney.

"This is an incredible opportunity for the UMass Lowell community and the public to hear from one of the most renowned and admired public figures of our time," said Moloney. "It is also fitting that, as one of the world's greatest philanthropists, Oprah's visit will raise funds for scholarships that will benefit students for years to come."

Tickets for this unique event go on sale to UMass Lowell students, employees and alumni Friday, Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. and to the public Monday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. Tickets range from $125 to $250; prices do not include applicable fees and there is a limit of six tickets per person. Student tickets are $50 and limited to two per person. Tickets will be sold at the Tsongas Center box office, www.tsongascenter.com and by calling 866-722-8780.

In addition to the program for the public and campus, Winfrey will attend a reception for event sponsors. For more information on sponsorships, see www.uml.edu/oprah-sponsorship. Proceeds from sponsorships will also go to student scholarships.

For more information on Oprah and the event, visit www.uml.edu/oprah.

UMass Lowell is a national research university located on a high-energy campus in the heart of a global community. The university offers its more than 18,000 students bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees in business, education, engineering, fine arts, health, humanities, sciences and social sciences. UMass Lowell delivers high-quality educational programs, vigorous hands-on learning and personal attention from leading faculty and staff, all of which prepare graduates to be leaders in their communities and around the globe. www.uml.edu

