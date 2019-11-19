Opsani AI For Autonomous, Continuous Optimization Of Cloud Apps Now Tunes Autoscalers

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon/CloudNativeCon 2019 Booth SE24 -- Opsani , the leading provider of AI-driven Continuous Optimization for cloud applications, today announced the company has added precision tuning for autoscalers to its flagship Opsani AI. Opsani AI uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to autonomously and continuously tune live cloud apps and their environments. Now, the service has added autoscaler optimization, which learns traffic patterns to balance autoscalers with predictive precision.

Tuning eliminates waste caused by over-provisioning, and over time the Opsani AI platform learns and adapts to become even more efficient. It continuously examines millions of combinations of configurations to identify the optimal combination of resources and parameter settings, and reacts constantly to new code, new instance types, and traffic patterns.

Application infrastructure—microservices, containers, and cloud instances—is increasingly hard to manage; a simple five container application can have more than 255-trillion resource and basic parameter permutations. In this scenario, it becomes impossible for engineering teams to select the right resources and parameter settings. Autonomous continuous optimization removes humans from the equation and as a result, users get the best experience while DevOps teams run their apps more efficiently--in some instances, getting more than two times better performance out of Kubernetes and dropping cloud costs.

Opsani AI proactively tunes resources like CPU and memory, middleware configuration variables like JVM GC type and pool sizes, kernel parameters like page sizes and jumbo packet sizes, and autoscalers; and application parameters like thread pools, cache timeouts and write delays. All of this happens at machine-scale every second to deliver the desired settings for lowest cost / best performance.

Customers report more than 200 percent increases in performance per dollar, while saving up to 80 percent on their cloud spend—overnight.

"The evolution of AI is bringing about the future of DevOps--and that future is automated," said Ross Schibler, co-founder and CEO, Opsani. "Adding support for optimizing autoscalers is one more instance that used to be tackled by guesswork and manual labor. Now we can count on AI to optimize this function, as well as the overall cloud app and environment performance."

Plugins for AWS, Azure, and GCP customers are available for GitHub, Terraform, Jenkins, Spinnaker, Wavefront, DataDog, SignalFX, Prometheus, Splunk and New Relic.

