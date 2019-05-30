Opsani to Demonstrate the Power of AI Driven Continuous Optimization Solution at Velocity 2019 Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Opsani , a leading provider of AI-driven continuous optimization for cloud applications, announced the details of its participation in the O'Reilly Velocity Conference , taking place June 10-13, 2019 in San Jose, CA at booth #413.

Opsani experts will provide complimentary one-on-one sessions with attendees upon request to discuss cloud application needs and to share insights that automate infrastructure operations to bring gains in performance and efficiency. Attendees at Velocity are also welcome to stop by the booth to join an Opsani hosted podcast that will be streaming from the show.

"Opsani AI helps our customers run their cloud-native applications reliably and efficiently at optimal performance and cost," said Ross Schibler, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to sharing ideas and strategies with the brightest minds in the community at this year's gathering."

Opsani AI measures, predicts and implements changes to parameters and resource settings across the VM instance, middleware, application and containers to maximize performance and reduce costs autonomously.

Opsani will also continue its survey focused on the continuous optimization of application performance for every release. As applications evolve in the digital economy and become the most valuable asset in the enterprise, Opsani is focused on solving the complex challenges organizations face in optimizing their cloud infrastructure by learning how applications perform. The survey represents another contribution from Opsani in its sustained effort to define the market for the continuous optimization of performance at the greatest value and efficiency. To participate in the survey, enter here . The first 100 participants who submit their response to the survey ahead of Velocity, will receive a free pass to the show.

For more information on Opsani's presence at Velocity, visit the company's website , follow the company on Twitter at @opsani_ and on LinkedIn . Join the conversation at the event on Twitter with the hashtags #VelocityConf.

About Opsani

Opsani is the leader in AI-driven continuous optimization of cloud applications. Founded by a team of seasoned entrepreneurs, who pioneered some of the major innovations that power current IT, Opsani offers the first automated continuous optimization service to improve both performance and cost for cloud applications. Opsani uses AI to automatically adjust resources and parameters across the full application stack to continuously maximize efficiency while ensuring customer satisfaction. For more information, visit https://opsani.com.

Celeste Malia

PR for Opsani

celeste@expertmarketingadvisors.com

925-708-5636

SOURCE Opsani

Related Links

https://www.opsani.com

