OpSense announces self-service wireless sensor kit for foodservice operations monitoring

WASHINGTON, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OpSense, a real-time continuous monitoring Software-as-a-Service platform, announced today availability of a self-service sensor kit designed to provide retailers and foodservice operators an affordable way to monitor walk-in freezers and coolers. The wireless sensors and hardware arrive pre-configured and collect and display temperature and humidity data via a dashboard, alerting appropriate individuals when conditions fall out of expected range. Benefits include protecting inventory, food safety compliance, maintaining equipment health, increased staff efficiency, improved food quality, and better record keeping for audits.

"With COVID travel restrictions, and concern for people's wellbeing, we wanted to find a way to make our solution available to supermarkets, distributors, producers and restaurants." commented Stu Gavurin, CEO, OpSense. "The kits are preconfigured and easily install in minutes, providing over-burdened and understaffed operators with peace of mind that their food is safe, even when no one is physically at the store."

One satisfied supermarket owner reflected back on an experience during COVID-19 when their store closed early to sanitize and restock. Just before closing, they received an alert noting an issue with their seafood freezers. After OpSense helped them save thousands of dollars of inventory, "OpSense doesn't cost me money, it saves me money."

The starter kit is designed for businesses currently open - or those ready to re-open - with a desire to improve food safety compliance and increase staff efficiency. The wireless sensor kits are available immediately and the OpSense team is available to assist if needed. For more information: https://www.opsense.com/contact-us/

About OpSense

OpSense is purpose built for supermarkets, restaurants, hospitality and other large retailers. Real-time continuous monitoring is combined with task management, checklists, customizable alerts, and reports to deliver an end-to-end operations management solution. The OpSense platform monitors temperature, humidity, open doors, HVAC conditions, energy usage and more, maximizing productivity across operations, facilities, equipment, and the workforce. OpSense is built by Mission Data , leading digital product developers for retail and food businesses since 1996. For more details: www.OpSense.com

