OpSense upgrades enterprise IoT platform to help retailers and foodservice operators manage freshness and reduce food waste

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpSense, an IoT operational and environmental SaaS monitoring platform, today announced a platform upgrade that makes it possible for operators to manage freshness and reduce food waste. The enterprise dashboard helps operators instantly see if their perishable inventory is okay or not okay. On a single screen users see if there are critical events occurring that may need attention or even action. The dashboard also presents the online status of the critical infrastructure elements so that users know if sensors and gateways are connecting properly. The addition helps operators keep perishable products at the target temperatures reducing lost inventory and food waste.

As supply chain issues continue to threaten food availability, it is even more important for foodservice providers to keep their perishable inventory fresh longer. The FDA's New Era of Smarter Food Safety encourages the use of technology to "create a safer, more digital, and traceable food system." OpSense provides operators with the digital tools to do this. Additional benefits include: