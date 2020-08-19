opseyes Announces the World's First Immediate Wastewater Microscopy Test

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- opseyes today announces the launch of its new AI-powered rapid microscopy test. Requiring only a smartphone, opseyes' patent-pending technology allows wastewater treatment plants to instantly check plant conditions and get expert recommendations to remedy potential concerns.

"We are so excited to introduce opseyes' groundbreaking technology to the wastewater industry," says Bryan Arndt, founder of opseyes. "The great news for Plant Managers and Operators is that opseyes is backed by global sector specialists, and is based on years of experience and thousands of data sets. It's quality you can rely on."

Developed by Ramboll, a wastewater industry leader for more than 50 years, opseyes transforms traditional water testing processes by providing expert analysis to your inbox upon online sample submission. Having diagnostics in hand in just minutes means Plant Managers and Operators are able to quickly remedy threats of contamination and avoid downtime.

By giving plants the ability to respond to changes in bacteria in real time, opseyes allows operators to reliably and consistently meet compliance records. In just three easy steps, wastewater plants are able to achieve a higher degree of responsible management and maintenance without disrupting their normal daily operations or shipping samples to third-party agencies.

How opseyes works:

Collect a sample of mixed liquor or foam and add a few drops to a microscope slide.

Using the mount provided in the opseyes test kit, secure your smartphone to your microscope.

Once the smartphone is secured, use the camera to take four different pictures of your sample and upload your photos to your account on www.opseyes.com .

. A diagnostic report is then created and emailed to the Plant Manager or Operator in under 10 minutes.

ABOUT OPSEYES

opseyes offers the industry's first rapid microscopy test for wastewater treatment plants. Developed by global sector specialists at Ramboll, opseyes' patent-pending technology transforms filament testing, allowing users to instantly test plant conditions and receive expert recommendations to remedy potential hazards. With a three-step, AI-powered process, opseyes transforms the wastewater testing process. For more information on opseyes, visit www.opseyes.com.

ABOUT RAMBOLL



Ramboll is a leading engineering, architecture and consultancy company founded in Denmark in 1945. Ramboll employs 16,500 people globally and has especially strong representation in the Nordics, UK, North America, Continental Europe, Middle East and Asia-Pacific.

Ramboll's global water practice has more than 1000 consultants in 11 countries. Covering the full water cycle, key service areas include Climate Adaptation & Landscape Architecture, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Water & Wastewater Networks and Water Resource Management.

www.ramboll.com

Bryan Arndt, Founder

+1 (615) 277-7501

[email protected]

