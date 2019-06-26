Opsumit Drug Profile 2016-2025: Opsumit (macitentan; Johnson & Johnson/Nippon Shinyaku) is Set to Become the Market Leader with Forecast Peak Sales of $2.2bn in 2025
Originally developed by Actelion, Johnson & Johnson's Opsumit (macitentan) is the follow-on product to the leading pulmonary hypertension therapy Tracleer. The drug is a next-generation endothelin receptor type A and B antagonist.
Analyst Outlook
Opsumit (macitentan; Johnson & Johnson/Nippon Shinyaku) is set to become the market leader with forecast peak sales of $2.2bn in 2025 across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK). Opsumit is the successor to Johnson & Johnson's endothelin receptor antagonist (ERA) Tracleer (bosentan). While the drug still requires monitoring of liver enzymes, it does not share the same black box for hepatotoxicity as Tracleer.
Additionally, Opsumit has importantly demonstrated efficacy in terms of delaying disease progression to complement efficacy in terms of six-minute walking distance. Given that generic bosentan is available in different markets, Opsumit does face pricing pressure, but it is less costly than Tracleer and may obtain a broader label.
Opsumit may be able to secure approval for chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension (CTEPH) and pediatric pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). By encouraging switching from Tracleer to Opsumit, Johnson & Johnson may retain significant market share with its new standard-of-care therapy and continue to benefit from increasing adoption of ERAs in combination regimens.
Key Topics Covered:
OVERVIEW
- Drug Overview
- Product Profiles
- Opsumit: Pulmonary hypertension
LIST OF FIGURES
- Opsumit for pulmonary hypertension - SWOT analysis
- The authors drug assessment summary of Opsumit for pulmonary hypertension
- Opsumit sales for pulmonary hypertension across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2016-25
LIST OF TABLES
- Opsumit drug profile
- Opsumit pivotal trial data in pulmonary hypertension
- Opsumit late-phase trial data in pulmonary hypertension
- Opsumit ongoing late-phase trials in pulmonary hypertension
- Opsumit sales for pulmonary hypertension across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2016-25
