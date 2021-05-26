OPSWAT Announces U.S. Distribution Agreement with Ingram Micro

"The Ingram Micro and OPSWAT alliance extends our comprehensive suite of solutions to support companies across all industries that have embraced digital transformation and want to protect their critical infrastructure," said Alessandro Porro, Vice President, Global Channels at OPSWAT. "More than 1,000 customers trust OPSWAT to deliver cybersecurity solutions and we're thrilled to expand that network to enable more IT and OT solution providers to efficiently and successfully protect organizations from malware and zero-day attacks."

"Need to make the business case for better IT security? Just take a run at today's headlines," says Eric Kohl, vice president, security and data center, Ingram Micro. "As a whole, we need to do better to protect the world's mission-critical organizations – particularly infrastructure industries – from malware and zero-day attacks. OPSWAT specializes in critical infrastructure cybersecurity and we're thrilled to welcome them to our growing portfolio of cybersecurity solutions and work together to further enable our channel partners to protect their customers."

OPSWAT's relationship with Ingram Micro follows a corporate initiative to accelerate its channel focus in 2021. Ingram Micro has a strong reputation and presence in the technology industry and a solid foundation with the industry's leading channel partners, providers and manufacturers.

The announcement follows recent companywide milestones including the appointment of its Board of Directors, securing a $125 million growth investment from Brighton Park Capital and expanding its global channel partner program to serve more than 80 countries worldwide – making it one of the largest channel partner programs focused on critical infrastructure protection.

About OPSWAT

OPSWAT is a global leader in critical infrastructure cybersecurity that helps protect the world's mission-critical organizations from malware and zero-day attacks. To minimize the risk of compromise, OPSWAT Critical Infrastructure Protection solutions enable both public and private organizations to implement processes that ensure the secure transfer of files and devices to and from critical networks. More than 1,000 organizations worldwide spanning Financial Services, Defense, Manufacturing, Energy, Aerospace, and Transportation Systems trust OPSWAT to secure their files and devices; ensure compliance with industry and government-driven policies and regulations, and protect their reputation, finances, employees and relationships from cyber-driven disruption. For more information on OPSWAT, visit www.opswat.com .

About Ingram Micro Inc.

Ingram Micro helps businesses realize the promise of technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. Discover how Ingram Micro can help you realize the promise of technology. More at www.ingrammicro.com .

Media Contacts

For OPSWAT

Kat Lewis

Director of Corporate Communications

[email protected]

For Ingram Micro

Marie Rourke

WhiteFox Marketing Inc.

[email protected]

714-292-2199

SOURCE OPSWAT

Related Links

https://www.opswat.com/

