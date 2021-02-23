OPSWAT Expands Global Availability of Critical Infrastructure Protection Solutions to More Than 40 Countries

Last quarter, OPSWAT experienced 25% growth in channel partner coverage with plans to expand another 50% in 2021. Tweet this

The OPSWAT channel partner program is designed for VARs (value-added resellers), MSPs (managed service providers), systems integrators, and other security resellers who are looking to expand their cybersecurity offerings to help companies protect their critical infrastructure. The program is flexible and includes access to eight industry-leading critical infrastructure solutions powered by the MetaDefender and MetaAccess platforms which provide protection against growing malware threats from email, file upload, cloud storage, remote device access, and cross-domain data transfers.

"In the last quarter, OPSWAT has experienced 25% growth in channel partner coverage with plans to expand another 50% in 2021," said Alessandro Porro, VP of Global Channels at OPSWAT. "The true testament for our growth is not only the demand for our solutions, but the increased investment in new tools, joint marketing programs, specialized training courses, and a global team of account managers and support professionals to help quickly onboard new partners and expand business for existing partners."

2021 continues to be a banner year of growth for OPSWAT, which just announced the expansion of the OPSWAT Academy cybersecurity training program to address skill gaps for critical infrastructure protection professionals and relocation of their corporate headquarters to better serve their global customer base, both indicative of the company's commitment to supporting an increase in customer demand and global growth for the future.

About OPSWAT

OPSWAT is a global leader in critical infrastructure cybersecurity that helps protect the world's mission-critical organizations from malware and zero-day attacks. To minimize the risk of compromise, OPSWAT Critical Infrastructure Protection solutions enable both public and private organizations to implement processes that ensure the secure transfer of files and devices to and from critical networks. More than 1,000 organizations worldwide spanning Financial Services, Defense, Manufacturing, Energy, Aerospace, and Transportation Systems trust OPSWAT to secure their files and devices; ensure compliance with industry and government-driven policies and regulations, and protect their reputation, finances, employees and relationships from cyber-driven disruption. For more information on OPSWAT, visit www.opswat.com.

Media Contact:

Kat Lewis, Director of Corporate Communications

OPSWAT

[email protected]

SOURCE OPSWAT

Related Links

https://www.opswat.com/

