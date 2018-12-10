Optanix Announces New Advanced Service Assurance Platform for Hybrid Environments

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Optanix, the leader in intelligent business service assurance, today announced its first-ever stand-alone IT monitoring and analytics platform, enabling partners and end-users to take advantage of the company's innovation and rich experience as a managed service provider for contact center, unified communications (UC), and data networks. This new platform provides capabilities across hybrid IT infrastructures with full-stack monitoring, true root cause analysis, business service monitoring, and streamlined remediation and management.

"The Optanix Platform has been built from the ground up to deliver the highest operational efficiencies needed by the world's largest and most complex real-time communication environments," said Mike Crest, CEO of Optanix. "Today's announcement shows that we've successfully leveraged our extensive real-world experience and patented technology to provide a next-level service assurance platform across multiple deployment options."

New capabilities featured in this release include:

Flexible Deployment Options – For the first time, Optanix is offering its Optanix Platform as a stand-alone solution separate from its managed services, enabling partners and end-users to deploy and manage the solution using their own IT operations teams.

– For the first time, Optanix is offering its Optanix Platform as a stand-alone solution separate from its managed services, enabling partners and end-users to deploy and manage the solution using their own IT operations teams. New Features for Contact Center and Unified Communications – This new release includes the addition of Smart Analytics capabilities, expanded support for Software Defined Network (SDN) and Software Defined Wide Area Networks (SD-WAN), and enhanced functionality for Optanix's core contact center and unified communications use cases.

– This new release includes the addition of Smart Analytics capabilities, expanded support for Software Defined Network (SDN) and Software Defined Wide Area Networks (SD-WAN), and enhanced functionality for Optanix's core contact center and unified communications use cases. Business Impact Monitoring (BIM) – The Optanix Platform provides real-time situational awareness of business services, enabling IT to prioritize and address issues quickly to limit impact to critical business processes.

– The Optanix Platform provides real-time situational awareness of business services, enabling IT to prioritize and address issues quickly to limit impact to critical business processes. Service Infrastructure Management Layer (SIML) – Targeted at partners, SIML offers cloud-based capability that provides secure, bi-directional, multi-tenant remote access to distributed customers with streamlined workflows.

"IT operations teams are looking to 'connect the dots' – across their estate, across management tool silos, and most importantly, across the gap between infrastructure and the business services being supported," said Edmond Baydian, chief strategy officer at Optanix. "We created the Optanix Platform to do just that, and provide powerful, 'full-stack' performance and availability management for demanding contact center and unified communications deployments. Today, we're bringing this unique service assurance solution to a new level, with enhancements targeted at both end-users and our service provider partners alike."

Key benefits of the Optanix service assurance platform include:

Full-Stack Detection & Monitoring – Predictively and proactively detects and prevents impending problems, automatically detects abnormalities and their potential business service impact, and detects potential and recently occurring issues that traditional platforms miss.

– Predictively and proactively detects and prevents impending problems, automatically detects abnormalities and their potential business service impact, and detects potential and recently occurring issues that traditional platforms miss. True Root Cause Analysis (RCA) & Actionable Intelligence – Uses multi-perspective analysis to detect problems, find why they occurred and reduce false alarms. The workflow is optimized through its use of automation to analyze problems deeply and to take corrective actions and retest prior to creating a ticket. This increases accuracy and efficiency while reducing Mean Time to Repair (MTTR).

– Uses multi-perspective analysis to detect problems, find why they occurred and reduce false alarms. The workflow is optimized through its use of automation to analyze problems deeply and to take corrective actions and retest prior to creating a ticket. This increases accuracy and efficiency while reducing Mean Time to Repair (MTTR). Business Service Monitoring & Prioritization – Enables IT to prioritize and address issues quickly based on critical business impact by mapping IT technology to the business services it supports. This feature, known as Business Impact Monitoring (BIM), analyzes the impact when problems occur or are predicted. Service performance and availability are analyzed and both real-time and historical statuses are presented in dashboards and reports.

– Enables IT to prioritize and address issues quickly based on critical business impact by mapping IT technology to the business services it supports. This feature, known as Business Impact Monitoring (BIM), analyzes the impact when problems occur or are predicted. Service performance and availability are analyzed and both real-time and historical statuses are presented in dashboards and reports. Streamlined Remediation & Management – Designed for service provider and enterprise operation centers, Optanix's Service Infrastructure Management Layer (SIML) allows IT teams to address problems across multiple sites and multiple customers quickly and easily. SIML communicates with remote environments in a secure manner and is leveraged across multiple locations and hundreds of operational instances to streamline workflows and create operational efficiencies.

Availability & Deployment Options

The Optanix service assurance platform will be available starting in January 2019 through our trusted channel partners and may be deployed and managed as a Platform as a Service (PaaS) or Managed Platform as a Service (MPaaS), or through a Remote Management Service (RMS).

About Optanix

Optanix is the leader in intelligent business service assurance. The Optanix Platform delivers predictive and proactive performance and availability management across hybrid infrastructures, with a focus on real-time communications use-cases. It is available as a stand-alone solution or as the engine behind Optanix's managed service offerings. Discover more at www.optanix.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

