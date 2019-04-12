OPTEC International Announces Replacement President & CEO Positions

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OPTEC International, Inc., (OTC: OPTI) today announced the company appointed Mr. Roger Pawson as interim company President & CEO replacing outgoing CEO Peter Sollenne who recently opted not to renew his upcoming contract with the company. The changes take effect today April 12th, 2019.

