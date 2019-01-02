OPTEC International Signs Exclusive North America Distribution Agreement for "Pro-Sun" Horticultural LED Grow Lamps as Congress Passes Billion Dollar Farm Bill.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OPTEC International, Inc., (OTCQB: OPTI) today announced the company signed the exclusive North American distribution rights agreement for the "Pro-Sun" LED Horticultural Grow Lamps in a timely procedure as Congress signs the Multi-Billion Dollar "Farm Bill".

The Pro-Sun Horticultural Grow Lamp is one of the world's most efficient commercial LED lighting solutions available to legal marijuana growers in North America. The Pro-Sun lighting system offers one of the few passively cooled LED lighting solutions to Marijuana growers worldwide. The Pro-Sun Passive cooling system reduces the power use for growers in excess of 30% compared to traditional HPS and Metal Halide bulbs and more recently conventional fan cooled LED Grow light systems.

The Pro-Sun LED has a series of proprietary diffusion lenses which simulate natural daylight and rapidly enhances the grow cycle in a unique series of lighting sequences, which also reduces the grow time for the plants by not requiring rotation of the plant during the first grow cycle, which with regular HPS or LED lighting systems requires almost two weeks for the plant to re-acclimate after the rotation. The Pro-Sun has demonstrated grow time reduction for the plant to reach full maturity of over two weeks per crop cycle in addition to a noticeable increase in the plants yield.

In 2017 the legal sale of marijuana had a revenue of $5.8 billion-$6.6 billion and is expected to grow over 200% by 2022. This extreme sales growth, commonly known as the "green rush", has brought an intense focus on large-scale cannabis farms. In the United States, cultivation licenses have become one of the most sought after and competitive applications as growers want to take advantage of this growth opportunity. Some cannabis cultivation operations are capable of yielding more than 50,000 pounds of flower. Currently Colorado, one of the leaders in the "green rush" has over 1,400 licensed cultivators. Colorado's great success has paved the way for other states to come forward.

In Mendocino County California, over 850 applications for a cultivation licenses were received by March of 2018. Indoor growing of cannabis has become the most popular and sustainable method. As fierce competition grows, LED lights have become more popular among growers as a way of reducing cost. This is not just only for cannabis, but the entire horticulture industry.

OPTEC International announced the first shipment of the Pro-Sun LED Grow Lamps will be delivered to the Carlsbad facility this week for distribution in January 2019.

News Articles:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2018/12/11/congresss-billion-farm-bill-is-out-heres-whats-it/?noredirect=on&utm_term=.b4ffcd2ee68d

https://www.forbes.com/sites/andrebourque/2018/12/17/how-hemp-and-the-farm-bill-may-change-life-as-you-know-it/#7af47d7694ce

Safe Harbor Statement: Safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Opti, OPTEC or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. OPTEC International Inc.

OPTEC International, Inc.

2721 Loker Avenue West

Carlsbad, California 92010 Phone: (760) 444-5566



www.optecintl.com Email: info@optecintl.com

SOURCE OPTEC International, Inc.

Related Links

http://optecintl.com

