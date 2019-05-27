Opteon™ XL41 (R-454B) and Opteon™ XP10 (R-513A) Refrigerants selected by Mitsubishi Electric Hydronics and IT Cooling Systems SpA (MEHITS) Applications

WILMINGTON, Del., May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chemours Company (Chemours) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in titanium technologies, fluoroproducts and chemical solutions, announced today that MEHITS, part of Mitsubishi Electric Group, has selected low global warming potential (GWP) refrigerants Opteon™ XL41 (R-454B) for its multi-scroll platform and Opteon™ XP10 (R-513A) for its screw and centrifugal oil free platform, produced in Europe. This is part of an environmental initiative to provide efficient, sustainable, and long-term solutions to the chiller market ahead of the next 2021 European F-gas cap phase down and will be implemented starting in 2019.

MEHITS selected Opteon™ XL41 (R-454B), an A2L class refrigerant because it offers the lowest GWP replacement solution, at a GWP of only 466, for R-410A. Opteon™ XL41 also reduces CO2 emissions by almost 80% when compared to R-410A,while providing improved energy efficiency, similar capacity, and excellent design compatibility. When compared to other alternative candidates for large size fixed speed units, chillers, and heat pumps (HP), Opteon™ has significantly smoother management on the operating envelope, which makes HP application simpler to manage. The selection of Opteon™ XL represents the commitment by both MEHITS and Chemours to support the safe and proper transition of A2L class refrigerants in Europe.

Additionally, Opteon™ XP10 (R-513A) is a non-flammable A1 azeotropic refrigerant alternative to R-134a with a GWP of only 631, making it an ideal replacement for MEHITS at 50% less GWP when compared to R-134a.

"We are proud that MEHITS chose Chemours and Opteon™ XL41 and XP10 for its Chiller and Heat Pumps. This collaboration will help the chiller and heat pump industry move towards more environmentally sustainable refrigerant solutions while meeting long-term regulatory requirements and delivering consistent performance," said Diego Boeri, vice president of Chemours Fluorochemicals.

Opteon™ low GWP HFO refrigerants are a portfolio of sustainable and versatile refrigerants that meet the long-term needs of the refrigeration, air conditioning, heat pump, and chiller markets. They have been developed to address increasingly stringent global regulations while maintaining or improving performance compared to the products they replace, as well as encouraging more sustainable refrigerant choices and equipment designs to reduce the carbon footprint of the HVACR industry. Specifically, in Europe, the very low GWP Opteon™ XL refrigerant portfolio supports the market transitions required by the F-Gas Regulation and enables customers to select their optimal solutions – considering performance, safety, sustainability and total cost of ownership.

For more information on Opteon™ refrigerants, visit Opteon.com

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) helps create a colorful, capable and cleaner world through the power of chemistry. Chemours is a global leader in fluoroproducts, chemical solutions, and titanium technologies, providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. Chemours ingredients are found in refrigeration and air conditioning, mining and general industrial manufacturing, plastics and coatings. Our flagship products include prominent brands such as Teflon™, Ti-Pure™, Krytox™, Viton™, Opteon™, Freon™ and Nafion™. Chemours has approximately 7,000 employees and 28 manufacturing sites serving approximately 3,700 customers in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC. For more information please visit chemours.com, or follow us on Twitter @Chemours, or LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to a historical or current fact. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "target," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify "forward-looking statements," which speak only as of the date such statements were made. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, the outcome or resolution of any pending or future environmental liabilities, the commencement, outcome or resolution of any regulatory inquiry, investigation or proceeding, the initiation, outcome or settlement of any litigation, changes in environmental regulations in the U.S. or other jurisdictions that affect demand for or adoption of our products, anticipated future operating and financial performance, business plans, prospects, targets, goals and commitments, capital investments and projects, plans for dividends or share repurchases, sufficiency or longevity of intellectual property protection, cost savings targets, plans to increase profitability and growth, our ability to make acquisitions, integrate acquired businesses or assets into our operations, and achieve anticipated synergies or cost savings, and our outlook for net sales, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS, Free Cash Flow, Effective Tax Rate, and Return on Invested Capital (ROIC), all of which are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that may not be accurate or realized. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements also involve risks and uncertainties that are beyond Chemours' control. Additionally, there may be other risks and uncertainties that Chemours is unable to identify at this time or that Chemours does not currently expect to have a material impact on its business. Factors that could cause or contribute to these differences include the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. Chemours assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law.

