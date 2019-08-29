Optibase Ltd. Announces Second Quarter Results

HERZLIYA, Israel, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ: OBAS) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to revenues of $4.1 million for the second quarter of 2018.

Net loss attributable to Optibase Ltd shareholders for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $188,000 or $0.04 per basic and diluted share compared to net loss of $1.1 million or $0.21 per basic and diluted share for the second quarter of 2018.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019 revenues totaled $8.1 million compared to revenues of $8.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Net loss attributable to Optibase Ltd Shareholders for the period was $379,000 or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $1.8 million or $0.34 per basic and diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Weighted average shares outstanding used in the calculation for the periods were approximately 5.2 million basic and diluted shares for each period.

As of June 30, 2019, we had cash and cash equivalents of $14.5 million, and shareholders' equity of $75.7 million, compared with $13.8 million, and $73.4 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2018.

Amir Philips, Chief Executive Officer of Optibase commented on the second quarter results: "This quarter our fixed income real estate rent slightly decreased compared to the second quarter of 2018 while our net loss has decreased compared to the second quarter of 2018. The decrease in our net loss is mostly attributed to a decrease in our general and administrative expenses and a decrease in our Equity share in losses of associates, net, related to our investment in 300 River Holdings, LLC. For the second quarter of 2019, we generated NOI of $3.3 million representing a stability compared to the second quarter of 2018. In addition, for the second quarter of 2019, our Recurring FFO increased to $1.3 million compared to Recurring FFO of $348,000 for the second quarter of 2018. The increase in our Recurring FFO is mainly due to a decrease in our general and administrative expenses and a decrease in our Equity share in losses of associates, net, related to our investment in 300 River Holdings, LLC." Mr. Philips concluded: "We continue our work to maintain our basic parameters and to increase our financial stability as we progress through 2019."

ACCOUNTING AND OTHER DISCLOSURES

Non-GAAP Net Operating Income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is operating income, which, to calculate NOI, is adjusted to add back real estate depreciation, and amortization, general and administrative expenses and other operation expenses less gain on sale of operating properties. We use NOI internally as a performance measure and believe that NOI (when combined with the primary GAAP presentations) provides useful information to investors regarding our financial condition and results of operations because it reflects only those income and expense item that are incurred at the property level.

We consider the NOI to be an appropriate supplemental non-GAAP measure to operating income because it assists management, and thereby investors, to understand the core property operations prior to depreciation and amortization expenses and general and administrative costs. In addition, because prospective buyers of real estate have different overhead structures, with varying marginal impact to overhead by acquiring real estate, we consider the NOI to be a useful measure for determining the value of a real estate asset or groups of assets.

The metric NOI should only be considered as supplemental to the metric operating income as a measure of our performance. NOI should not be used as a measure of our liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to pay dividends or make distributions. NOI should also not be used as a supplement to, or substitute for, cash flow from operating activities (computed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States).

Non-GAAP Funds from operation, or FFO, is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income, which, to calculate FFO, is adjusted to add back depreciation and amortization and after adjustments for unconsolidated associates. We make certain adjustments to FFO, which it refers to as Non-GAAP recurring FFO or recurring FFO, to account for items we do not believe are representative of ongoing operating results, including transaction costs associated with acquisitions. We use FFO internally as a performance measure and we believe FFO (when combined with the primary GAAP presentations) is a useful, supplemental measure of our operating performance as it's a recognized metric used extensively by the real estate industry. We also believe that Recurring FFO is a useful, supplemental measure of our core operating performance. The company believes that financial analysts, investors and shareholders are better served by the presentation of operating results generated from its FFO and Recurring FFO measures.

We consider the FFO and Recurring FFO to be an appropriate supplemental non-GAAP measure to operating income because it assists management, and thereby investors, in analyzing our operating performance.

The metric's FFO and Recurring FFO should only be considered as supplemental to the metric net income as a measure of our performance. FFO (i) does not represent cash flow from operations as defined by GAAP, (ii) is not indicative of cash available to fund all cash flow needs, including the ability to make distributions, (iii) is not an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity, and (iv) should not be considered as an alternative to net income (which is determined in accordance with GAAP) for purposes of evaluating our operating performance.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP (Unaudited) Supplemental Financial Data

A reconciliation of operating income to NOI is as follows:



Six months ended Three months ended

June 30 June 30 June 30 June 30

2019 2018 2019 2018

$ $ $ $

Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited









GAAP Operating income 3,098 2,905 1,559 1,242









Adjustments:







Real estate depreciation and amortization 2,151 2,152 1,073 1,055









General and administrative 1,339 1,826 646 1,050









Non-GAAP Net Operating Income NOI 6,588 6,883 3,278 3,347











A reconciliation of net income to FFO and Recurring FFO is as follows:



Six months ended Three months ended

June 30 June 30 June 30 June 30

2019 2018 2019 2018

$ $ $ $

Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited









GAAP Net income (loss) attributable to Optibase LTD (379) (1,758) (188) (1,086)









Adjustments :







Real estate depreciation and amortization 2,151 2,152 1,073 1,055









Pro-rata share of real estate depreciation and

amortization from unconsolidated associates 1,457 1,252 750 650









Non-controlling interests share in the above

adjustments (577) (558) (287) (271)









Non-GAAP Fund From Operation (FFO) 2,652 1,088 1,348 348









Non-GAAP Recurring Fund From Operation

(Recurring FFO) 2,652 1,088 1,348 348



















Amounts in thousands









About Optibase

Optibase invests in the fixed-income real estate field and currently holds properties and beneficial interest in real-estate assets and projects in Switzerland, Germany, Texas, Philadelphia, PA, Miami, FL, and in Chicago, IL, USA and is currently looking for additional real estate investment opportunities. Optibase was previously engaged in the field of digital video technologies until the sale of its video solutions business to Optibase Technologies Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of VITEC Multimedia in July 2010. For further information, please visit www.optibase-holdings.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning our marketing and operations plans. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made based on management's current expectations which involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, difficulties in finding suitable real-estate properties for investment, availability of financing for the acquisition of real-estate, difficulties in leasing of real-estate properties, insolvency of tenants, difficulties in the disposition of real-estate projects, risk relating to collaborative arrangements with our partners relating to our real-estate properties, risks relating to the full consummation of the transaction for the sale of our video solutions business, general economic conditions and other risk factors. For a more detailed discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements in this press release, please refer to Optibase's most recent annual report on Form 20-F. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements made herein.

Optibase Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations For the Period Ended June 30, 2019



Six months ended Three months ended

June 30 June 30 June 30 June 30

2019 2018 2019 2018

$ $ $ $

Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited









Fixed income real estate rent 8,107 8,417 4,027 4,111 Cost and expenses:







Cost of real estate operation 1,519 1,534 749 764 Real estate depreciation and amortization 2,151 2,152 1,073 1,055 General and administrative 1,339 1,826 646 1,050 Total cost and expenses 5,009 5,512 2,468 2,869 Operating income 3,098 2,905 1,559 1,242









Other Income 448 310 128 149 Financial expenses, net (1,366) (1,503) (661) (776) Income before taxes on income 2,180 1,712 1,026 615 Taxes on income (768) (740) (425) (358) Equity share in losses of associates, net (707) (1,662) (246) (842)



















Net income (loss) 705 (690) 355 (585)









Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 1,084 1,068 543 501 Net loss attributable to Optibase LTD (379) (1,758) (188) (1,086)









Net loss per share :







Basic and Diluted $(0.07) $(0.34) $(0.04) $(0.21)



















Number of shares used in computing earnings losses

per share







Basic 5,186 5,184 5,186 5,186 Diluted 5,186 5,184 5,186 5,186



















Amounts in thousands









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets







June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018

Unaudited Audited Assets









Current Assets:



Cash and cash equivalents 14,515 13,836 Restricted cash 32 31 Trade receivables, net 763 427 Other accounts receivables and prepaid expenses 450 320 Total current assets 15,760 14,614





Long term investments:



Other long term deposits and other assets 4,336 2,477 Investments in companies and associates 13,487 14,377 Total Long term investments 17,823 16,854





Property and other assets, net:



Real estate properties, net 211,753 212,349 Other assets, net 153 141 Total property and other assets 211,906 212,490





Total assets 245,489 243,958











Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Current Liabilities:



Current maturities of long term loans and bonds 5,941 5,788 Accounts payable and accrued expenses and other 4,868 4,103 Liabilities attributed to discontinued operations 2,061 2,061 Total current liabilities 12,870 11,952





Long term liabilities:



Deferred tax liabilities 13,787 13,752 Land lease liability, net 6,128 6,134 Other long term liabilities 461 206 Loan from controlling shareholder 2,523 2,476 Long term loans, net of current maturities 129,920 130,806 Long term bonds, net of current maturities 4,132 5,239 Total long term liabilities 156,951 158,613





Shareholders' equity:



Shareholders' equity of Optibase Ltd 54,569 53,559 Non-controlling interests 21,099 19,834 Total shareholders' equity 75,668 73,393





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 245,489 243,958





Amounts in thousands





