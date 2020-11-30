Optibase Ltd. Announces Third Quarter Results

HERZLIYA, Israel, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ: OBAS) (the "Company") today announces financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $3.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to revenues of $4 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Net Income attributable to Optibase Ltd shareholders for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $5.2 million or $1 per basic and diluted share compared to loss of $496,000 or $0.1 per basic and diluted share for the third quarter of 2019.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 revenues totaled $11.4 million compared to revenues of $12.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Net income attributable to Optibase Ltd Shareholders for the period was $7.1 million or $1.36 per basic and diluted share, compared to a loss of $875,000 or $0.17 per basic and diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Weighted average shares outstanding used in the calculation for the periods were approximately 5.2 million basic and diluted shares for each period.

As of September 30, 2020, we had cash and cash equivalents of $29.7 million, and shareholders' equity of $83.9 million, compared with $12.6 million, and $71.8 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2019.

On July 9,2020, the Company announced the successful closing of a transaction to sell the Company's portfolio in Germany comprised of twenty seven (27) separate commercial properties, located mostly in Bavaria, Germany, for a total consideration of EUR 35 million (app. $38.9 million). For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company recorded a gain of approximately $9.1 million resulting from the closing of the transaction. For further details, see the Company's report on Form 6-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 9, 2020.

Amir Philips, Chief Executive Officer of Optibase commented on the third quarter results: "This quarter our fixed income real estate rent has decreased compared to the third quarter of 2019 mainly due to the sale of our portfolio in Germany. This quarter we generated net income of $5.2 million attributed to the gain on sale of operating properties related to our German portfolio sale transaction, compared to a loss of $496,000 for the third quarter of 2019. For the third quarter of 2020, we generated NOI of $3 million compared to $3.3 million for the third quarter of 2019. For the third quarter of 2020, our Recurring FFO was $3.8 million compared to Recurring FFO of $3.7 million for the third quarter of 2019. Mr. Philips concluded: "We are pleased with this quarter and year to date results as we continue showing stability in our operating results despite the uncertainty and the challenges facing our industry. Furthermore, the recent sale of our German portfolio provides evidence of our ability to produce accretive returns on our investments and contribute to our liquidity position as well as affording us financial flexibility going forward."

ACCOUNTING AND OTHER DISCLOSURES

Non-GAAP Net Operating Income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is operating income, which, to calculate NOI, is adjusted to add back real estate depreciation, and amortization, general and administrative expenses and other operation expenses less gain on sale of operating properties. We use NOI internally as a performance measure and believe that NOI (when combined with the primary GAAP presentations) provides useful information to investors regarding our financial condition and results of operations because it reflects only those income and expense item that are incurred at the property level.

We consider the NOI to be an appropriate supplemental non-GAAP measure to operating income because it assists management, and thereby investors, to understand the core property operations prior to depreciation and amortization expenses and general and administrative costs. In addition, because prospective buyers of real estate have different overhead structures, with varying marginal impact to overhead by acquiring real estate, we consider the NOI to be a useful measure for determining the value of a real estate asset or groups of assets.

The metric NOI should only be considered as supplemental to the metric operating income as a measure of our performance. NOI should not be used as a measure of our liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to pay dividends or make distributions. NOI should also not be used as a supplement to, or substitute for, cash flow from operating activities (computed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States).

Non-GAAP Funds from operation, or FFO, is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income, which, to calculate FFO, is adjusted to add back depreciation and amortization and after adjustments for unconsolidated associates. We make certain adjustments to FFO, which it refers to as Non-GAAP recurring FFO or recurring FFO, to account for items we do not believe are representative of ongoing operating results, including gains on sale net of tax and transaction costs associated with acquisitions. We use FFO internally as a performance measure and we believe FFO (when combined with the primary GAAP presentations) is a useful, supplemental measure of our operating performance as it's a recognized metric used extensively by the real estate industry. We also believe that Recurring FFO is a useful, supplemental measure of our core operating performance. The company believes that financial analysts, investors and shareholders are better served by the presentation of operating results generated from its FFO and Recurring FFO measures.

We consider the FFO and Recurring FFO to be an appropriate supplemental non-GAAP measure to operating income because it assists management, and thereby investors, in analyzing our operating performance.

The metric's FFO and Recurring FFO should only be considered as supplemental to the metric net income as a measure of our performance. FFO (i) does not represent cash flow from operations as defined by GAAP, (ii) is not indicative of cash available to fund all cash flow needs, including the ability to make distributions, (iii) is not an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity, and (iv) should not be considered as an alternative to net income (which is determined in accordance with GAAP) for purposes of evaluating our operating performance.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP (Unaudited) Supplemental Financial Data

A reconciliation of operating income to NOI is as follows:



Nine months ended Three months ended

September 30 September 30 September 30 September 30

2020 2019 2020 2019

$ $ $ $

Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited









GAAP Operating income 14,056 4,629 8,558 1,531









Adjustments:







Real estate depreciation and amortization 2,718 3,238 959 1,087









General and administrative 1,800 2,010 288 671









Gain on sale of operating properties (9,127) - (6,810) -









Non-GAAP Net Operating Income NOI 9,447 9,877 2,995 3,289











A reconciliation of net income to FFO and Recurring FFO is as follows:



Nine months ended Three months ended

September 30 September 30 September 30 September 30

2020 2019 2020 2019

$ $ $ $

Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited









GAAP Net income (loss) attributable to Optibase LTD 7,058 (875) 5,164 (496)









Adjustments :







Real estate depreciation and amortization 2,718 3,238 959 1,087









Pro-rata share of real estate depreciation and

amortization from unconsolidated associates 2,493 2,234 849 777









Non-controlling interests share in the above adjustments (912) (870) (314) (293)









Non-GAAP Fund From Operation (FFO) 11,357 3,727 6,658 1,075









Gain on sale of operating properties, net (7,557) - (5,473) -









Non-GAAP Recurring Fund From Operation (Recurring FFO) 3,800 3,727 1,185 1,075



















Amounts in thousands









About Optibase

Optibase invests in the fixed-income real estate field and currently holds properties and beneficial interest in real-estate assets and projects in Switzerland, Texas, Philadelphia, PA, Miami, FL, and in Chicago, IL, USA and is currently looking for additional real estate investment opportunities. Optibase was previously engaged in the field of digital video technologies until the sale of its video solutions business to Optibase Technologies Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of VITEC Multimedia in July 2010. For further information, please visit www.optibase-holdings.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning our marketing and operations plans. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made based on management's current expectations which involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, difficulties in finding suitable real-estate properties for investment, availability of financing for the acquisition of real-estate, difficulties in leasing of real-estate properties, insolvency of tenants, difficulties in the disposition of real-estate projects, risk relating to collaborative arrangements with our partners relating to our real-estate properties, risks relating to the full consummation of the transaction for the sale of our video solutions business, general economic conditions and other risk factors. For a more detailed discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements in this press release, please refer to Optibase's most recent annual report on Form 20-F. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements made herein.

Media Contacts:

Amir Philips, CEO, Optibase Ltd.

011-972-73-7073-700

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Marybeth Csaby, for Optibase

+1- 917-664-3055

[email protected]

Optibase Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

For the Period Ended September 30, 2020



Nine months ended Three months ended

September 30 September 30 September 30 September 30

2020 2019 2020 2019

$ $ $ $

Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited









Fixed income real estate rent 11,431 12,094 3,536 3,987 Cost and expenses:







Cost of real estate operation 1,984 2,217 541 698 Real estate depreciation and amortization 2,718 3,238 959 1,087 General and administrative 1,800 2,010 288 671 Total cost and expenses 6,502 7,465 1,788 2,456









Gain on sale of operating properties 9,127 - 6,810 -









Operating income 14,056 4,629 8,558 1,531









Other Income 301 578 153 130 Financial expenses, net 1,758 2,036 594 670 Income before taxes on income 12,599 3,171 8,117 991 Taxes on income 1,665 1,142 1,560 374 Equity share in losses of associates, net 1,569 1,270 627 563



















Net income 9,365 759 5,930 54









Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 2,307 1,634 766 550 Net income (loss) attributable to Optibase LTD 7,058 (875) 5,164 (496)









Net income (loss) per share :







Basic and diluted $1.36 $(0.17) $1 $(0.10)



















Number of shares used in computing earnings losses per share







Basic 5,186 5,186 5,186 5,186 Diluted 5,186 5,186 5,186 5,186



















Amounts in thousands.









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019

$ $

Unaudited Audited Assets









Current Assets:



Cash and cash equivalents 29,676 12,564 Restricted cash 912 32 Trade receivables, net 366 536 Other accounts receivables and prepaid expenses 840 628 Property held for sale - 29,727 Total current assets 31,794 43,487





Long term investments:



Other long term deposits and other assets 2,495 2,678 Right-of-use assets 283 376 Investments in companies and associates 9,890 11,657 Total long term investments 12,668 14,711





Real estate properties, net 185,560 181,109





Total assets 230,022 239,307





Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Current Liabilities:



Current maturities of long term loans and bonds 6,137 28,803 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses 6,412 5,170 Liabilities attributed to discontinued operations 2,061 2,061 Total current liabilities 14,610 36,034





Long term liabilities:



Deferred tax liabilities 14,208 13,801 Land lease liability, net 6,759 6,110 Operating lease liabilities 159 257 Long term loans, net of current maturities 108,960 108,406 Long term bonds, net of current maturities 1,434 2,845 Total long term liabilities 131,520 131,419





Shareholders' equity:



Shareholders' equity of Optibase Ltd 60,439 51,844 Non-controlling interests 23,453 20,010 Total shareholders' equity 83,892 71,854





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 230,022 239,307





Amounts in thousands





SOURCE Optibase Ltd.

Related Links

optibase.com

