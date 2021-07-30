Optical Coherence Tomography for Ophthalmology Market to grow by $ 270.86 Mn in Health Care Equipment Industry during 2021-2025 | Technavio

Market Dynamics

Factors such as increasing incidences of ocular diseases and the market expansion with new product differentiation will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the high cost associated with OCT will restrict the market growth.

The growing focus toward adaptive optics is expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market. But the limitations of ophthalmic OCT might impact the business of vendors during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The optical coherence tomography for ophthalmology market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Canon Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Danaher Corp., Heidelberg Engineering GmbH, Johnson & Johnson, NIDEK Co. Ltd., Optovue Inc., Thorlabs Inc., Tomey Corp., and TOPCON Corp.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive scenario which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position and market performance. Some of the factors considered for analysis include financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, and others.

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into conventional OCT systems and hand-held and integrated OCT systems. The market growth in the conventional OCT systems segment will be significant during the forecast period.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW. North America will have the largest share of the market.

Related Reports on Healthcare Include:

Global Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market - Global ophthalmic femtosecond lasers market is segmented by product (consumables and accessories and equipment), application (refractive surgery and cataract surgery), end-user (hospitals, eye care centers, and ASCs), and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Ophthalmology Devices Market - Global ophthalmology devices market is segmented by Product (Vision care, Ophthalmology surgical devices, and Ophthalmology diagnostic devices), Geographic Landscape (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and End-user (hospitals and clinics, ASCs and physicians' offices, and optical retailers).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Conventional OCT systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hand-held and integrated OCT systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

ASCs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Physicians' offices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Abbott Laboratories

Canon Inc.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Danaher Corp.

Heidelberg Engineering GmbH

NIDEK Co. Ltd.

Optovue Inc.

Thorlabs Inc.

Tomey Corp.

Topcon Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/optical-coherence-tomography-for-ophthalmology-market-industry-analysis



SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

