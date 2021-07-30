Optical Coherence Tomography for Ophthalmology Market to grow by $ 270.86 Mn in Health Care Equipment Industry during 2021-2025 | Technavio
Jul 30, 2021, 17:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Optical Coherence Tomography for Ophthalmology Market Report covering competitive analysis and the impact of COVID-19" has been added to Technavio's offering.
The optical coherence tomography for the ophthalmology market is estimated to grow by USD 270.86 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 7%.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as increasing incidences of ocular diseases and the market expansion with new product differentiation will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the high cost associated with OCT will restrict the market growth.
The growing focus toward adaptive optics is expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market. But the limitations of ophthalmic OCT might impact the business of vendors during the forecast period.
Company Profiles
The optical coherence tomography for ophthalmology market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Canon Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Danaher Corp., Heidelberg Engineering GmbH, Johnson & Johnson, NIDEK Co. Ltd., Optovue Inc., Thorlabs Inc., Tomey Corp., and TOPCON Corp.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive scenario which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position and market performance. Some of the factors considered for analysis include financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, and others.
Market Segmentation
- By Product, the market is classified into conventional OCT systems and hand-held and integrated OCT systems. The market growth in the conventional OCT systems segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. North America will have the largest share of the market.
Related Reports on Healthcare Include:
Global Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market - Global ophthalmic femtosecond lasers market is segmented by product (consumables and accessories and equipment), application (refractive surgery and cataract surgery), end-user (hospitals, eye care centers, and ASCs), and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Ophthalmology Devices Market - Global ophthalmology devices market is segmented by Product (Vision care, Ophthalmology surgical devices, and Ophthalmology diagnostic devices), Geographic Landscape (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and End-user (hospitals and clinics, ASCs and physicians' offices, and optical retailers).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Conventional OCT systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hand-held and integrated OCT systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ASCs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Physicians' offices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abbott Laboratories
- Canon Inc.
- Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
- Danaher Corp.
- Heidelberg Engineering GmbH
- NIDEK Co. Ltd.
- Optovue Inc.
- Thorlabs Inc.
- Tomey Corp.
- Topcon Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/optical-coherence-tomography-for-ophthalmology-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article