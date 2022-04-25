Optical Coherence Tomography Market Worth $5.28 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global optical coherence tomography market size is expected to reach USD 5.28 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 15.41% during the forecast period. Rising demand for early diagnosis of the disease, constant innovation and development of newer technologies, higher demand for new biomedical applications such as drug delivery, and rising prevalence of eye disorders is expected to drive the optical coherence tomography (OCT) market growth. However, a lack of favorable reimbursement policies and clinical information can hamper the market growth in the coming years.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The frequency-domain optical coherence tomography (FD-OCT) segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 followed by time-domain optical coherence tomography (TD-OCT).

Handheld OCT devices held the largest share in 2021 owing to a wide application in the detection of diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, and glaucoma.

Ophthalmology is dominating the market owing to increasing incidences of choroidal and retinal disorders and increasing adoption of optical coherence tomography devices by an ophthalmologist for imaging and diagnosing purposes.

North America held the largest share in the optical coherence tomography market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

Read 190-page market research report, "Optical Coherence Tomography Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Time Domain OCT, Frequency Domain OCT, Spatially Encoded Frequency Domain OCT), By Type, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Optical Coherence Tomography Market Growth & Trends

COVID-19 pandemic has led to a huge surge in demand for medical supplies and respiratory support devices such as life-support machines, atomizers, oxygen generators, and monitors. OCT angiography is used for the imaging of retinal vascular changes in fully recovered Covid-19 patients. The key manufacturers of OCT systems are struggling to maintain their production capacity, along with finding newer methods to strengthen their presence, such as mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations with suitable market players. These initiatives by market players can be positive for the optical coherence tomography market in the upcoming year.

Optical Coherence Tomography Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global optical coherence tomography market on the basis of technology, type, application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Time Domain OCT (TDOCT)

Frequency Domain OCT (FD-OCT)

Spatial Encoded Frequency Domain OCT

Fourier Domain OCT (FDOCT)



Others

Type Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Catheter Based OCT Devices

Doppler OCT Devices

Handheld OCT Devices

Tabletop OCT Devices

Application Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Ophthalmology

Cardiovascular

Oncology

Dermatology

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Colombia

Middle East and Africa

and South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players in Optical Coherence Tomography Market

Afga Healthcare

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Heidelberg Engineering GmbH

Imalux Corporation

Michelson Diagnostics

Novacam Technologies Inc.

OPTOPOL Technology S.A.

Topcon Medical Systems

Thorlabs Inc.

The global forensic imaging market size is estimated to reach USD 125.2 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.6%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The key factors such as increasing inclination towards a needless autopsy approach, improving accessibility towards imaging technologies, and rising global crime rates are driving the growth of the market.

