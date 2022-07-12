Optical Imaging Techniques Global Market Report 2022-2027: Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth

DUBLIN, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Optical Imaging Techniques - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Optical Imaging Techniques Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Optical Imaging Techniques estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Optical Coherence Tomography, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.1% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hyperspectral Imaging segment is readjusted to a revised 10.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $717.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.4% CAGR

The Optical Imaging Techniques market in the U.S. is estimated at US$717.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$215.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 9.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9% CAGR.

Near-infrared Spectroscopy Segment to Record 9.3% CAGR

In the global Near-infrared Spectroscopy segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$90.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$164.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$190.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 11.4% CAGR through the analysis period.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Hospitals & Clinics: Dominant Consumers of Optical Imaging Solutions

Optical Imaging Remains Highly Relevant in Research Laboratories

Rising Prominence of Optical Imaging Technologies for Pharmaceutical & Biotech Firms

Growing Investments in Healthcare & Lifescience Sectors Create Conducive Environment for Growth of Optical Imaging Market

World Healthcare Spending & Growth (in US$ Trillion) and % Real GDP Growth for the Years 2012 through 2018

High Growth Opportunities in Oncology Care

Worldwide Incidence of Cancer (2012, 2018 & 2040): Number of New Cases Diagnosed

Growing Adoption in Cardiology Applications Bodes Well

Demographic Factors Favor Growth

Market Stands to Gain from Expanding Geriatric Population

Global Aging Population (in Thousands) by Age Group: 1975-2050

Elderly Population (60+ Years) as a Percentage of Total Population (2015 & 2050)

Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in Select Countries (2017)

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

