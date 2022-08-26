Optical Interconnect Market to Record USD 9.66 Billion Growth due to Adoption Of Cloud Database - 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Optical Interconnect Market Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the optical interconnect market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 9.66 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report predicts the market to witness a decelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 13.67%. Technavio categorizes the global optical interconnect market as a part of the global technology hardware, storage, and peripherals market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the optical interconnect market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: One of the key factors driving the global optical interconnect industry growth is the adoption of cloud databases. Commercial enterprises require very high storage capacity and need to access information and data from any location. Many enterprises use cloud-based storage services such as AWS, Amazon Cloud Drive, Bit Torrent Sync, Box, Cubby, Dropbox, and Google Drive. The cloud-based services such as PaaS and SaaS have created a huge demand for fiber optical interconnects. As the global spending by enterprises on cloud storage increases, it will also boost the demand for fiber optical interconnect for cloud-based applications in the forecast years.

Market Challenge: One of the key challenges to the global optical interconnect industry growth is the high cost of optical interconnectors. The average selling price of an interconnector ranges from $100 to $600 depending on the number of applications, the package weight, bandwidth, split ratios available, custom wavelength, coupling ratio, sample rate, and several channels. The high ASP of the interconnector may limit tits demand in the forecast years.

Key Market Segmentation Insights:

This report extensively covers optical interconnect market segmentation by fiber type (single-mode fiber and multimode fiber), connectivity (rack level, long-haul level, and chip and board level), product type (optical transceivers, connectors, cable assemblies, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Revenue-generating Segment Insights: The optical interconnect market share growth by the single-mode optical fibers segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to specialized applications such as illumination, imaging, medical cases, and telemetry. In addition, short-distance data centers used by government agencies and enterprises use single-mode fiber-optic interconnects.

Regional Opportunities: 63% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, South Korea, and Japan are the key markets for optical interconnect in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America, Europe, and MEA. The increase in interest of Indian and Chinese governments in deploying fiber optics for communication, a growing number of telecom subscribers in APAC, and rising demand for data centers will facilitate the optical interconnect market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

3M Co.

Amphenol Corp.



Cisco Systems Inc.



Corning Inc.



FIBERONE LLC



Fischer Connectors Holding SA



Fujikura Ltd.



Fujitsu Ltd.



Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.



II VI Inc.



InnoLight Technology Ltd.



Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd.



Lumentum Holdings Inc.



Molex LLC



NINGBO LONGXING TELECOMMUNICATIONS EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURING CO. LTD.

NVIDIA Corp.



Radiall SA



Sterlite Technologies Ltd.



Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.



TE Connectivity Ltd.

Optical Interconnect Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 13.67% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 9.66 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 17.95 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 63% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, South Korea, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Amphenol Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Corning Inc., FIBERONE LLC, Fischer Connectors Holding SA, Fujikura Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., II VI Inc., InnoLight Technology Ltd., Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd., Lumentum Holdings Inc., Molex LLC, NINGBO LONGXING TELECOMMUNICATIONS EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURING CO. LTD., NVIDIA Corp., Radiall SA, Sterlite Technologies Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., and TE Connectivity Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Fiber type

Market Segmentation by Connectivity

Market Segmentation by Product Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

