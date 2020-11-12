Optical Interconnect Patent Portfolio Of Adolite Is For Sale

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank, a market leading advisory firm specializing in the sale of intellectual property assets and domain name brokerage, is marketing for sale the patent assets of Adolite Inc., including 9 granted US patents.

With data center infrastructures feeling the pressure of the increasing demand for data, Adolite's patented technology has led the way in developing highly sophisticated and innovative optical interconnect solutions that support data center expansion and keep pace with demand. Rather than relying on traditional embedded fibers, Adolite's patented technology uses polymer to create higher-performance optical transceivers and on-board optics, ranging from 100G (gigabits per second) to 1.2T. It is the only company that uses a patented single-layer polymer FPC (Flexible Printed-Circuit) which allows for higher volume production and lower costs. Adolite's technology serves multiple markets, including data centers, 5G operators and cloud computing providers. Adolite's innovative technology allows customers to meet performance requirements, quickly expand infrastructure and deliver more data to more customers faster.

"With the combination of laser and silicon integrated optics, Adolite's hybrid technology allows for higher bandwidth rates, longer transmission distances, and higher speed connections within data centers," commented Hilco Streambank CEO, Gabe Fried. "Adolite's patented FPC is based on specialized polymer materials and uses a single-layer structure that is simpler and costs less than the alternative three-layer structure."

Offers to acquire the assets are due by December 1, 2020. An auction will be held on December 3, 2020.

Parties interested in the assets or learning more about the sale process should CLICK HERE or contact Hilco Streambank directly using the contact information provided below.

