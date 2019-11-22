Optical Networking Equipment for 5G (2019 Report): Global Markets to 2026, Business Opportunities, Leading Players & Strategies

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Optical Networking Equipment for 5G: Regional & Global Markets: 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The objectives of this five-section report are to identify the business opportunities in the optical networking market in front haul and backhaul for 5G. An additional goal is to quantify these opportunities in both volume and value terms in seven-year forecasts.



The scope of this report covers both front haul and backhaul equipment and the optical cable itself. In both the forecasts and the analysis, the market is segmented further by various protocols, notably WDM, PON, Carrier Ethernet, and SDM. These protocols or types of ports are then segmented by data rate and, in the case of PON, the type of technology that is being used.

There is also a geographical segmentation - globally and regionally. In addition, we examine the prospects for alternatives to fiber optics in the 5G infrastructure. These comprise millimeter radio, microwave radio and free-space optics.



At the core of this report are seven-year forecasts of all the protocols listed above and these are presented in terms of TAM values and shipments. We have analyzed the product/market strategies of leading actors in this space. We also examine appropriate strategies for optical networking and other firms to better penetrate the 5G front haul and backhaul market.

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

ES.1 Introductory comments

ES.2 Optical networking protocols for 5G

ES.3 Market data:- TAMs and sales volumes

Optical networking equipment

Fiber Optic Cable

Fronthaul and backhaul market segmentation

ES.4 Players in these markets

Communications Service Providers (CSPs)

Suppliers of Optical Equipment and/or Fiber Cable



Section 1 Introduction

1.1 Why yet another 'G'?

1.2 The emergence of 5G

1.3 5G Network Slicing

1.4 IoT and IIoT

1.5 Automotive and medical applications

1.6 Frequencies and frequency bands (Spectra)

1.6.1 sub-6 GHz

1.6.2 mmWave

1.6.3 Alternative abbreviations

1.6.4 Bit-Rates

1.7 How will the 5G Infrastructure be Built?

1.8 The need for 5G infrastructure

1.9 Rebuilding the mobile infrastructure for 5G: who is it good for?

1.10 Objectives and scope of this report

1.11 Methodology of report

1.12 Forecast methodology

1.13 Plan of this report



Section 2 Optical Network Protocols for 5G

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Wavelength-division multiplexing (WDM)

Fronthaul and backhaul networks

2.3 Passive optical networking (PON)

Investment rationalization

Revenue creation opportunities

Fronthaul and backhaul networks

2.4 Carrier Ethernet

2.5 Space-division multiplexing (SDM)

2.6 New generations of optical systems



Section 3 Seven-Year Forecast for Optical Networking Equipment Market for 5G

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Definitions and organization of the data and forecasts

3.3 Critiques relating to all the data

3.4 Factors which could upset the TAM data significantly

3.5 Overall (Total) global markets

3.6 Global 5G optical equipment by geographic region

3.7 Global 5G optical equipment by protocol

3.8 5G PON equipment market by geographic region

3.9 5G PON equipment market by type

3.10 5G WDM equipment market by geographic region

3.11 5G WDM equipment market by data rate

3.12 5G SDM equipment market by geographic region

3.13 5G Carrier Ethernet equipment market by geographic region

3.14 5G Fronthaul and Backhaul equipment market by geographic region

3.15 5G Fiber Optic cable market by geographic region

3.16 Key points from this section



Section 4 CSPs and Suppliers of 5G Equipment

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Region 1: North America

4.2.1 Overall aspects

4.2.2 AT&T

4.2.2.1 Company profile

4.2.2.2 Aspects relating to 5G

4.2.2.3 Suppliers of 5G equipment

4.2.2.4 Suppliers of fiber cable

4.2.2.5 Target markets

4.2.3 Charter Communications

4.2.3.1 Company profile

4.2.3.2 Aspects relating to 5G - plans ahead

4.2.3.3 Suppliers of 5G equipment

Samsung

Ericsson

4.2.3.4 Fiber cable suppliers

4.2.3.5 Target 5G markets

4.2.4 T-Mobile US

4.2.4.1 Company profile

4.2.4.2 Aspects relating to 5G - plans ahead

4.2.4.3 Suppliers of 5G equipment

Ericsson

Nokia

4.2.4.4 Fiber cable suppliers

4.2.5 Verizon Communications

4.2.5.1 Company profile

4.2.5.2 Aspects relating to 5G - plans ahead

4.2.5.3 Suppliers of 5G equipment

4.2.5.4 Fiber cable suppliers

4.2.5.5 Verizon's key 5G markets

4.3 Region 2: Asia-Pacific (APAC)

4.3.1 Overall aspects

China

4.3.2 China Mobile

4.3.2.1 Company profile

4.3.2.2 Aspects relating to 5G - plans ahead

4.3.2.3 Suppliers of 5G equipment

Nokia

Huawei

ZTE

Samsung

MediaTek

Ericsson

4.3.2.4 Fiber cable suppliers

4.3.2.5 Target 5G markets

4.3.3 China Telecom Corporation Ltd.

4.3.3.1 Company profile

4.3.3.2 Aspects relating to 5G - plans ahead

4.3.3.3 Suppliers of 5G equipment

Huawei

Nokia

ZTE

4.3.3.4 Fiber cable suppliers

4.3.3.5 Target 5G markets

4.3.4 China Unicom

4.3.4.1 Company profile

4.3.4.2 Aspects relating to 5G - plans ahead

4.3.4.3 Suppliers of 5G equipment

Huawei

ZTE

Nokia

Ericsson

Intel

4.3.4.4 Fiber cable suppliers

4.3.4.5 Target 5G markets

Japan

4.3.5 KDDI

4.3.5.1 Company profile

4.3.5.2 Aspects relating to 5G - plans ahead

4.3.5.3 Suppliers of 5G equipment

Samsung

Ericsson

Nokia

4.3.5.4 Fiber cable suppliers

4.3.5.5 Target 5G markets

4.3.6 NTT DoCoMo Inc.

4.3.6.1 Company profile

4.3.6.2 Aspects relating to 5G - plans ahead

4.3.6.3 Suppliers of 5G equipment

Nokia

Ericsson

Huawei

4.3.6.4 Fiber cable suppliers

4.3.6.5 Target 5G markets

4.3.7 SoftBank

4.3.7.1 Company profile

4.3.7.2 Aspects relating to 5G - plans ahead

4.3.7.3 Suppliers of 5G equipment

Ericsson

Huawei

ZTE

4.3.7.4 Fiber cable suppliers

4.3.7.5 Target 5G markets

South Korea

4.3.8 KT Corporation

4.3.8.1 Company profile

4.3.8.2 Aspects relating to 5G - plans ahead

4.3.8.3 Suppliers of 5G equipment

Ericsson

Samsung

4.3.8.4 Fiber cable suppliers

4.3.8.5 Target 5G markets

4.3.9 LG Uplus Corp

4.3.9.1 Company profile

4.3.9.2 Aspects relating to 5G - plans ahead

4.3.9.3 Suppliers of 5G equipment

Huawei

Ericsson

4.3.9.4 Fiber cable suppliers

4.3.9.5 Target 5G markets

4.3.10 SK Telecom

4.3.10.1 Company profile

4.3.10.2 Aspects relating to 5G - plans ahead

4.3.10.3 Suppliers of 5G equipment

Samsung

Nokia

Intel & SK Telecom

4.3.10.4 Fiber cable suppliers

4.3.10.5 Target 5G markets

4.4 Region 3: Europe

4.4.1 Overall aspects

France

4.4.2 Orange

4.4.2.1 Company Profile

4.4.2.2 Aspects relating to 5G - plans ahead

4.4.2.3 Suppliers of 5G equipment

Ericsson

Nokia

Samsung and Cisco

4.4.2.4 Fiber cable suppliers

4.4.2.5 Target 5G markets

Spain

4.4.3 Telefnica

4.4.3.1 Company profile

4.4.3.1.1 O2 Company profile

4.4.3.2 Aspects relating to 5G - plans ahead

4.4.3.3 Suppliers of 5G equipment

Huawei

Nokia

4.4.3.4 Fiber cable suppliers

4.4.3.5 Target 5G markets

UK

4.4.4 British Telecom (including EE)(BT Group plc)

4.4.4.1 Company profile of EE

4.4.4.2 Aspects relating to 5G - plans ahead

4.4.4.3 Suppliers of 5G equipment

4.4.4.4 Fiber cable suppliers

4.4.4.5 Target 5G markets

4.4.4.6 Boundless Networks

4.4.5 Three UK (3)

4.4.5.1 Company profile

4.4.5.2 Aspects relating to 5G - plans ahead

4.4.5.3 Suppliers of 5G equipment

4.4.5.4 Fiber cable suppliers

4.4.5.5 Target 5G markets

4.4.6 Vodafone Group plc

4.4.6.1 Company profile

4.4.6.2 Aspects relating to 5G - plans ahead

4.4.6.3 Suppliers of 5G equipment

Ericsson

Nokia

Qualcomm

4.4.6.4 Fiber cable suppliers

4.4.6.5 Target 5G markets



Section 5 Optical Networking for 5G Fronthaul and Backhaul: Technologies and Suppliers

5.1 Introduction: Optical Role in the Successor to CPRI

5.2 Challenges to fiber-based 5G infrastructure from mmWave, Microwave and free-space optical (FSO) transmission

5.3 Suppliers of Optical Equipment and Fiber Cable for 5G Backhaul/Fronthaul : Products and Alliances

5.3.1 Ciena Corporation (US)

5.3.1.1 Company Profile

5.3.1.2 5G products

5.3.1.3 Alliances regarding 5G

5.3.1.4 Research perspectives on Ciena

5.3.2 Ericsson (Sweden)

5.3.2.1 Company profile

5.3.2.2 Ericsson's 5G products

5.3.2.3 Ericsson's Alliances regarding 5G

5.3.2.4 Research perspectives on Ericsson

5.3.3 Furukawa Electric Company (Japan)

5.3.3.1 Company profile

5.3.3.2 Fiber optics products

5.3.4 Huawei

5.3.4.1 Company profile

5.3.4.2 5G products

5.3.4.3 Alliances regarding 5G

5.3.4.4 Research perspectives on Huawei

5.3.5 Infinera

5.3.5.1 Company profile

5.3.5.2 5G products

5.3.5.3 Alliances regarding 5G

5.3.5.4 Research perspectives on Infinera

5.3.6 Nokia Corporation (Finland)

5.3.6.1 Company profile

5.3.6.2 5G products

5.3.6.3 Alliances regarding 5G

5.3.6.4 Research perspectives on Nokia

5.3.7 ZTE Corporation (China)

5.3.7.1 Company profile

5.3.7.2 5G products

5.3.7.3 Alliances regarding 5G

5.3.7.4 Research perspectives on ZTE

5.3.8 CommScope

5.3.8.1 Company profile

5.3.8.2 Fiber-optics products

5.3.9 Corning (USA)

5.3.9.1 Company profile

5.3.9.2 Fiber-optic cable products

5.3.10 Fujikura Ltd (Japan)

5.3.10.1 Company profile

5.3.10.2 Fiber-optic cable products

5.3.11 Nexans (France)

5.3.11.1 Company profile

5.3.11.2 Fiber-optic cable products

5.3.12 OFS

5.3.13 Prysmian Group (Italy)

5.3.13.1 Company profile

5.3.13.2 Fiber-optic cable products

5.3.14 Sterlite Technologies (India)

5.3.14.1 Company profile

5.3.14.2 Fiber-optic products

5.3.15 Sumitomo Electric Lightwave (SEL: Japan)

5.3.15.1 Company profile

5.3.15.2 Fiber-optic products

5.3.16 Yangtze Optical Fiber and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company(YOFC)

5.3.16.1 Company profile

5.3.16.2 Fiber-optic products



