Optical Sorter Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type, Platform, Application and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Optical Sorter Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type (Cameras, Lasers, NIR Sorters, Hyperspectral Cameras, Combined Sorters), Platform (Belt, Freefall, Lane, Hybrid), Application (Food, Recycling, Mining), and Geography - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global optical sorter market is valued at USD 2 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2020 to 2025.



A few key factors driving the growth of this market are growing focus on automation to increase productivity, increasing need to reduce process and delivery time in the food industry, rising labor costs, and emerging stringent government regulations regarding food safety.



The Optical sorter market for freefall platforms expected to hold largest share during the forecast period



The Optical sorter market for freefall platforms is expected to hold largest share during the forecast period. Freefall based platforms are most suitable for food (nuts and berries as well as frozen and dried fruits, vegetables, potato strips, and seafood) and waste recycling applications. The advantages of a freefall sorter in comparison to a belt sorter is its lower price, size (occupies a smaller area), and the absence of moving parts such as the belt, which contribute to its low maintenance.



Optical sorter market for recycling application expected to grow at the second highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025



Optical sorter market for recycling application expected to grow at the second highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. In recent years, many developed and developing countries have introduced specific recycling and environmental performance targets aimed at encouraging people to recycle waste. Optical sorters sort reusable materials by separating them from the waste stream and which can be used as raw materials for new products. In the recycling industry, the NIR type of optical sorters is extensively used to sort waste materials, such as mixed plastics (PET, PP, PVC, and others), mixed paper, glass, construction and demolition (C&D), and municipal solid waste (MSW) materials.



North America to account for largest size of optical sorter market during forecast period



North America to account for largest size of optical sorter market from 2020 to 2025. This is due to the presence of major players such as Key Technology (US), Satake (US), National Recovery Technology (US), and CP Global (US) in the region. In North America, automated sorting is an important technology for many food processing operations. The presence of strict regulations regarding food safety is another factor driving market growth. Recycling is another major application area in North America, mainly due to the focus on waste management in the US.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 COVID-19 Impact: Realistic Scenario

3.2 COVID-19 Impact: Optimistic Scenario

3.3 COVID-19 Impact: Pessimistic Scenario

3.3.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Optical Sorter Market



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Optical Sorter Market

4.2 Optical Sorter Market, by Platform

4.3 North American Optical Sorter Market Share, by Application and Country

4.4 Optical Sorter Market, by Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Focus on Automation to Increase Productivity in Various Industries

5.2.1.2 Increasing Need to Reduce Process and Delivery Time in Food Industry

5.2.1.3 Rising Labor Costs

5.2.1.4 Emerging Stringent Government Regulations Regarding Food Safety

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Initial Capital Investments

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Advancements in Detection Technologies and Intelligent Software

5.2.3.2 Growing Adoption of Sorting Equipment in the Recycling Industry

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Difficulties in Sorting Plastic Waste

5.3 Components of Optical Sorters

5.3.1 Working Principle of Optical Sorters

5.3.2 Feed System

5.3.3 Optical System

5.3.4 Image Processing Unit

5.3.5 Separation System

5.4 Value Chain



6 Optical Sorter Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cameras

6.2.1 Cameras Being Widely Used in Food Sorting Applications to Sort Vegetables and Fruits, Dried Fruits and Nuts, and Cereals, Grains, and Pulses

6.3 Lasers

6.3.1 Lasers Being Widely Used in Food and Recycling Applications

6.4 NIR Sorters

6.4.1 NIR Lasers Being Mainly Used for Recycling Applications

6.5 Hyperspectral Cameras and Combined Sorters

6.5.1 Optical Sorter Market for Hyperspectral Cameras to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period



7 Optical Sorter Market, by Platform

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Belt

7.2.1 Cameras to Dominate Belt Platform-Based Optical Sorter Market from 2020 to 2025

7.3 Freefall

7.3.1 Freefall Platform-Based Sorters Most Suitable for Food and Waste Recycling Applications

7.4 Lane

7.4.1 Cameras and NIR Sorters to Drive Lane Platform-Based Optical Sorter Market

7.5 Hybrid

7.5.1 Hybrid-Based Optical Sorters to Grow at Second-Highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025



8 Optical Sorter Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Food

8.2.1 Vegetables & Fruits

8.2.1.1 North America to Drive Demand for Optical Sorter Market for Vegetables and Fruits Sorting Application from 2020 to 2025

8.2.2 Dried Fruits & Nuts

8.2.2.1 Optical Sorter Market for Dried Fruits and Nuts Sorting Application in APAC to Grow at Highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025

8.2.3 Meat & Seafood

8.2.3.1 Ability to Sort Meat or Seafood of Any Size or Quality to Drive Optical Sorter Market for Meat and Seafood Sorting Application

8.2.4 Grains, Cereals, & Pulses

8.2.4.1 North America and APAC to Drive Demand for Optical Sorter Market for Grains, Cereals, and Pulses Sorting Application

8.3 Recycling

8.3.1 Plastic

8.3.1.1 Optical Sorters Being Widely Used to Sort Plastics by Color and by Resin Type

8.3.2 Paper

8.3.2.1 Paper to Dominate Optical Sorter Market for Recycling Application

8.3.3 Organic Waste

8.3.3.1 Europe to Dominate Optical Sorter Market for Organic Waste Application from 2020 to 2025

8.3.4 Construction & Demolition

8.3.4.1 Optical Sorter Market for Construction and Demolition Application in Europe to Grow at Highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025

8.3.5 E-Scrap

8.3.5.1 E-Scrap to Grow at Second Highest CAGR for Optical Sorter Market for Recycling

8.3.6 Metal

8.3.6.1 Growing Demand for High-Quality Scrap Metal and Secondary Raw Materials Driving Demand for Optical Sorting Equipment for Metal Equipment

8.3.7 Glass

8.3.7.1 Optical Sorters Being Used to Remove Impurities from Glass Cullet (Ceramics, Stones, Porcelain, and Metals)

8.4 Mining

8.4.1 Industrial Minerals

8.4.1.1 Industrial Minerals to Account for Largest Share of Optical Sorter Market for Mining Application

8.4.2 Precious Metals

8.4.2.1 North America to Drive Demand for Optical Sorter Market for Precious Metals Application

8.4.3 Others



9 Geographic Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 US Holds Largest Market Share of Optical Sorter Market

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Agricultural Products and Meat Industry to Boost Demand for Optical Sorter Market in Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.2.3.1 Expanding Economy and Increasingly Market-Oriented Agricultural Sector to Drive Optical Sorter Market in Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Germany to Dominate Optical Sorter Market in Europe

9.3.2 UK

9.3.2.1 Optical Sorter Market in UK to Grow at Second-Highest CAGR in Europe from 2020 to 2025

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Rising Adoption of Automation Technology, Including Automated Sorting Technologies, to Boost Demand for Optical Sorter Market in France

9.3.4 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 China to Dominate Optical Sorter Market in APAC from 2020 to 2025

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.2.1 Growing Adoption of Automation in Agriculture and Recycling of Plastic Waste to Drive Demand for Optical Sorter Market in Japan

9.4.3 South Korea

9.4.3.1 Continuous Focus on Reduction of Municipal Solid Waste to Provide Opportunities for Optical Sorter Market in South Korea

9.4.4 Rest of APAC

9.5 RoW

9.5.1 Latin America

9.5.1.1 Food & Beverage and Mining Industries to Drive Demand for Optical Sorter Market in Latin America

9.5.2 Middle East & Africa

9.5.2.1 Middle East and Africa to Account for Larger Share of Optical Sorter Market in RoW



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Company Evaluation Quadrant

10.3.1 Star

10.3.2 Emerging Leader

10.3.3 Pervasive

10.3.4 Participant

10.4 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.5 Business Strategy Excellence

10.6 Competitive Scenario



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 TOMRA

11.1.2 Buhler

11.1.3 Allgaier Werke

11.1.4 Cimbria

11.1.5 Key Technology

11.1.6 CP Global

11.1.7 Satake Corporation

11.1.8 GREEFA

11.1.9 NEWTEC

11.2 Other Key Players

11.2.1 Binder+ Co

11.2.2 National Recovery Technologies

11.2.3 Pellenc ST

11.2.4 Raytec Vision

11.2.5 Sesotec

11.2.6 STEINERT

11.2.7 ASM Srl

11.2.8 EMS Turnkey Waste Recycling Solutions

11.2.9 Fowler Westrup

11.2.10 Redwave Solutions

11.2.11 ZXY Technology



12 Appendix

12.1 Discussion Guide

12.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

12.3 Available Customizations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9d9dra

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

