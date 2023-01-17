Optical Transceiver Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Smart Devices Presents Opportunities

Jan 17, 2023, 13:00 ET
The "Optical Transceiver Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report on the global optical transceiver market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2020 to 2028. The report predicts the global optical transceiver market to grow with a CAGR of nearly 15% over the forecast period from 2022-2028.
The study on optical transceiver market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, RoW, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2020 to 2028.
The report on optical transceiver market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global optical transceiver market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global optical transceiver market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Report Findings
1) Drivers
- Increasing demand for low cost transceivers due to energy-efficient characteristics
2) Restraints
- There are many several networks in the data center network which increases the data traffic and make the network very complicated.
3) Opportunities
- Increasing demand for smart devices and other connected devices
Segment Covered
The global optical transceiver market is segmented on the basis of form factor, date rate, fiber type, wavelength, and application.
The Global Optical Transceiver Market by Form Factor
- SFF
- SFP
- CFP
- CXP
- XFP
- QSFP
The Global Optical Transceiver Market by Date Rate
- Less than 10gbps
- 10gbps to 40gbps
- 41gbps to 100gbps
- More than 100gbps
The Global Optical Transceiver Market by Fiber Type
- Single Mode Fiber
- Multi-mode Fiber
The Global Optical Transceiver Market by Wavelength
- 850nm Band
- 1310nm Band
- 1550nm Band
The Global Optical Transceiver Market by Application
- Telecommunication
- Data Center
- Enterprise
Company Profiles
The companies covered in the report include
- Accelink Technology Co. Ltd
- Amphenol Corporation
- Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AOI)
- Broadcom Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Eoptolink Technology Inc.
- FUJITSU OPTICAL COMPONENTS LIMITED
- Hisense Broadband, Inc.
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
- Infinera Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Preface
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Global Optical Transceiver Market Overview
Chapter 4. Optical Transceiver Market Macro Indicator Analysis
Chapter 5. Global Optical Transceiver Market by Form Factor
5.1. SFF
5.2. SFP
5.3. CFP
5.4. CXP
5.5. XFP
5.6. QSFP
Chapter 6. Global Optical Transceiver Market by Date Rate
6.1. Less than 10gbps
6.2. 10gbps to 40gbps
6.3. 41gbps to 100gbps
6.4. More than 100gbps
Chapter 7. Global Optical Transceiver Market by Fiber Type
7.1. Single Mode Fiber
7.2. Multi-mode Fiber
Chapter 8. Global Optical Transceiver Market by Wavelength
8.1. 850nm Band
8.2. 1310nm Band
8.3. 1550nm Band
Chapter 9. Global Optical Transceiver Market by Application
9.1. Telecommunication
9.2. Data Center
9.3. Enterprise
Chapter 10. Global Optical Transceiver Market by Region 2022-2028
Chapter 11. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
