Optima Dermatology to Open in Columbus, OH on August 30th

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Optima Dermatology is pleased to announce the opening of their new practice in the Easton area of Columbus on August 30th. The practice is conveniently located 3 miles from Easton Town Center at 1375 Cherry Way Drive, Suite 210 and is currently accepting new patients.

Optima Dermatology takes great pride in offering convenient access to expert dermatology care and in providing an exceptional experience for patients. With industry-leading dermatologists and providers, Optima Dermatology treats a broad range of medical dermatology conditions and diseases including skin cancer, eczema, acne, psoriasis and much more. In addition to general dermatology, Optima Dermatology offers cosmetic services including neurotoxin injections (such as Botox® and Dysport®), fillers and more.

Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Natalie Meeks has been providing patients in the Dayton area with her expert care since 2015 and is excited for the launch of the Columbus practice: "I am thrilled to be joining Optima Dermatology and look forward to serving the Columbus community," she says. "At Optima Dermatology, our guiding principle is to treat every patient as we would want our friends and family to be treated, an intention that I have emulated with my patients since day one."

Optima Dermatology looks forward to partnering with the local medical community and strives to create a collaborative approach to all aspects of patient care with seamless referral process. If you are a healthcare provider interested in learning more about Optima Dermatology, please contact our medical community team at [email protected]. You can also call the Columbus practice at (380) 208-4630, or fax at (380) 201-1050.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Meeks please call (380) 208-4630. The Patient Support Team is available Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 6:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. and Wednesday and Friday from 6:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

For more information, including a full list of services, please visit: https://optimadermatology.com/locations/oh/columbus-oh

About Optima Dermatology

Optima Dermatology is revolutionizing skin care. Our mission centers on creating greater access to expert dermatology care and delivering an unparalleled patient experience. With a focus on excellence and innovation, our world class team is highly engaged, mission-driven, and inspired to set the new standard in dermatology. Our guiding principle is to treat each and every patient as we would want our friends and family to be treated, and we are committed to being your trusted experts in all aspects of skin care.

