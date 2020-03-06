Optima Health covers coronavirus testing and treatment coverage for members

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its commitment to improving health in the communities we serve, Optima Health announces it will help members manage testing and treatment for the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. Effective immediately, Optima Health will:

Waive out-of-pocket member costs associated with COVID-19 diagnostic testing at any in-network lab locations for all commercial, Medicaid or Medicare Advantage members.

Offer telehealth visits free to members (i.e., no member co-pays or cost-share) for the next 90 days for in-network virtual care partners.

"We want to do our part in removing barriers to care and providing safe options for our members who may be concerned about their health based on their symptoms and travel history," said Dennis Matheis, president of Optima Health Plan and executive vice president of Sentara Healthcare. "Our team is taking the COVID-19 virus seriously and are engaging our members to help them protect themselves and the community at large."

Self-insured plan sponsors have the choice to opt-out of this offering. For office visits with in-network providers, members should expect the same benefits and patient responsibilities, such as co-pays and co-insurance, as they would normally experience when seeking care. If a member chooses an out-of-network provider, the existing out-of-network benefits and costs remain in place.

Dr. Thomas Lundquist, M.D., SVP and chief medical officer at Optima Health stated, "We encourage patients to seek medical care via primary care and through our telehealth options, such as MDLIVE, to avoid potential risk of infection by gathering in emergency rooms and urgent care facilities. To help you and your family stay healthy, you should take the recommended steps to help prevent the spread of this illness or other illnesses, including the flu:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least twenty seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not readily available,

Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze,

Stay home when you're sick, and

See your doctor or use an approved telehealth option if you think you are ill."

For more information about COVID-19, please visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. To learn more about Optima Health, please visit: www.optimahealth.com.

About Optima Health

Optima Health, based in Virginia, provides health insurance coverage to more than 515,000 members. With more than 35 years of experience, Optima Health offers a suite of commercial products including consumer-directed, employee-owned and employer-sponsored plans, individual health plans, employee assistance programs and plans serving Medicare and Medicaid enrollees. Its provider network features approximately 30,000 providers including specialists, primary care physicians and hospitals across Virginia. Optima Health also offers programs to support members with chronic illnesses, customized wellness programs and integrated clinical and behavioral health services, as well as pharmacy management—all to help members improve their health every day. The company's goals are to provide better health, be easy to use and offer services that are a great value. Optima Health is a service of Sentara Healthcare. To learn more about Optima Health, visit www.optimahealth.com.

SOURCE Optima Health

Related Links

http://www.optimahealth.com/

