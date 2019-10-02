Optima Partners, LLC Announces the Promotion of Three New Partners

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Optima Partners, LLC ("Optima") a leading global financial regulatory compliance consulting firm, has promoted three current Directors, Shannon Horton, Joshua Mika and Priya Roy to Partner.

Jonathan Saxton, CEO and Founder, announced the promotions saying, "These promotions reflect not only the deep knowledge, professionalism and experiences of our teammates, but more importantly their long-term commitment to the success of our clients." Priya Roy noted that she was excited about the promotion and stated, "This recognition validates my hard work and commitment to training and developing staff to meet the challenges of the regulatory compliance environment and to further assist our clients in success."

Shannon Horton joined Optima in 2018 as a Director and the West Coast Practice Leader based in San Francisco. Prior to joining Optima, she was the Deputy Chief Compliance Officer for KKR Credit Advisors, where she supported the Credit, Business Development Company (BDC) and Closed-end Fund businesses, as well as the hedge fund, fund-of-funds, and private equity businesses.

Prior to KKR, Ms. Horton served as a CCO and in other compliance roles for businesses within Wells Fargo and JP Morgan. She is a graduate of Colgate University. She can be reached at Shannon.Horton@optima-partners.com.

Joshua Mika joined Optima in 2016 as a Director supporting a broad range of traditional and alternative asset management clients. In this role, Josh has led the firm's capital markets initiatives focused on Broker Dealers, NFA and CFTC issues. As a Partner he will also serve as the firm's Midwest Practice Leader and head up the Chicago office opening in Q4 2019.

Prior to joining Optima, Mr. Mika served as the Deputy Chief Compliance Officer at Tiedemann Wealth Management and in compliance roles at Perella Weinberg and Lehman Brothers. He is a graduate of the University of Michigan. He can be reached at Joshua.Mika@optima-partners.com.

Priya Roy is a founding employee of Optima and is a Director in New York City where she supports a broad range of SEC and/or CFTC registered hedge fund and private equity clients. In addition to supporting clients, she is responsible for the oversight of the outsourced product suite supporting the marketing review, core compliance, regulatory reporting and surveillance needs of clients.

Prior to joining Optima, Ms. Roy served as a compliance officer at CCMP Capital Advisors and as a consultant at Duff and Phelps. She can be reached at Priya.Roy@optima-partners.com.

Optima currently has a team of approximately 60 employees focused on clients and the promotions raise the number of Partners to nine. Alan Halfenger, a Partner and the Global Private Equity Practice Leader commented, "Critical to Optima's success in delivering high-quality, client focused advice and support, is continuing to develop a team with great skills and knowledge, but also a strong client focused orientation. These promotions recognize those aspects of our new Partners."

About Optima Partners Optima is a leading global regulatory compliance and risk management advisory firm providing services tailored to clients' individual needs. The firm provides a truly global service locally, achieved by ensuring that its industry recognized experts work closely with a diverse group of clients, ranging from hedge funds, private equity firms and investment banks. Optima's unrivaled expertise in the global regulatory landscape, strong relationships with regulators, and a deep commitment to provide clear and practical advice gives clients the services they need to meet the demands of a complex and dynamic financial regulatory environment. The firm currently advises more than 600 clients across its global offices in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, London and Hong Kong. For more information on Optima, go to the firm's website at www.optima-partners.com.

