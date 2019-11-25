OptimalPlus Opens German Office and Partners With ZF

MUNICH, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OptimalPlus , the global leader in lifecycle analytics solutions for the automotive, semiconductor, and electronics industries today announced the opening of their German office. At the same time, OptimalPlus announced a new strategic partnership with ZF, a global technology company and supplier of systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology, to provide lifecycle analytics to bolster ZFs competence in the area of plant operations management and the enhanced efficiency of ADAS validation operations.

The office will serve as a base to enable OptimalPlus to bring their solutions to more companies operating in the Automotive and Manufacturing industries in Germany.

Founded in 2005, OptimalPlus has become a leading provider in life cycle analytics solutions for manufacturers in the semiconductor, electronics, and automotive industries, analyzing the data from over 100 billion components annually. The company's solutions have demonstrated substantial impacts on manufacturing metrics and KPIs as well as provides full supply chain visibility. OptimalPlus is able to accomplish this level of insight by combining big data with machine-learning algorithms on a global data infrastructure to drive real-time product analytics that extracts hidden insights across data silos throughout the supply chain.

ZF will leverage OptimalPlus's technology which gathers data directly from the plant equipment, products, and manufacturing systems to drive towards deploying Industry 4.0 solutions throughout ZF's factories to improve factory performance. This partnership will allow for a full overview of production, increase efficiency and even perform pre-emptive actions to prevent unreliable components from being deployed, avoiding costly recalls. The strategic partnership is part of ZF's next-generation mobility solutions to achieve VISION ZERO – zero accidents and zero emissions.

"The opening of our office in Germany has been a long time coming, and our new partnership with ZF is proof that there is a substantial market need for our solutions," said Dan Glotter, CEO and co-founder of OptimalPlus. "Our solutions have proven substantial improvements in key manufacturing metrics such as; reliability, with up to 50% improvements in case avoidance, and efficiency, with up to a 25% increase in throughput."

About OptimalPlus

OptimalPlus is the global leader in lifecycle analytics solutions for the automotive, semiconductor, and electronics industries, serving tier-1 suppliers and OEMs. Analyzing data from over 100 billion devices annually, OptimalPlus enables enhancements in key manufacturing metrics such as yield and efficiency, improves product quality and reliability, and provides full supply chain visibility. Seamlessly integrated with other already existing tools, the OptimalPlus Open Platform combines machine-learning with a global data infrastructure to provide real-time product analytics and to extract insights from data across the entire supply chain. Optimal Plus has offices in Asia, Europe, the United States, and Israel. For more information, visit http://www.optimalplus.com/ . Follow us on Twitter @OptimalPlus.

Media Contact:

Raanan Loew

Raanan@headline.media

US:+1-347-897-9276

UK:+44-203-769-2689

SOURCE OptimalPlus