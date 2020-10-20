Optimas Solutions Enhances Portfolio with PPE and MRO Products to Focus on Current and Urgent Demand Given COVID-19, New Market Opportunities

GLENVIEW, Ill., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimas Solutions, a global industrial manufacturer/distributor and service provider, announced today the opening of a 30,400 sq. ft. facility in St. Louis to handle the U.S. distribution of a new line of manufacturing consumable products focusing on personal protective equipment (PPE) and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO).

By adding this line of products and a dedicated distribution facility strategically set up in the middle of the country, Optimas will address urgent customer demands for indirect and consumable items quickly and easily, especially safety products due to COVID-19.

"A key pillar of our Show Me Strong Recovery Plan is expanding Missouri's PPE reserves, which includes localizing the supply chain," Missouri Governor Mike Parson said. "We are thrilled to work with Optimas Solutions and support its new nationwide distribution hub in St. Louis, which will be a huge asset not only to Missouri but the entire United States."

"The goal of this strategy is to be laser focused on those products that are in urgent demand by our customers," Marc Strandquist, Optimas Chief Executive Officer said. "We've listened to and learned that our customers don't necessarily need full-line distribution right now, but instead need Optimas to meet their needs for common items in a dedicated, efficient manner. With this new line and new distribution facility, our goal is to simplify product selection and quickly deliver what our customers need most at the best value possible."

"Working with Optimas Solutions as they expand their global company to include PPE has been an honor for our team and our partners at the Missouri Department of Economic Development, AllianceSTL, and the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership," said Subash Alias, CEO of Missouri Partnership. "Missouri's location in the center of the U.S. provides a competitive advantage for companies like Optimas Solutions that need to get their products to customers quickly and efficiently. We are looking forward to watching them grow in our state."

"During this pandemic, many of our companies have found innovative ways to respond and Optimas Solutions is a great example of changing the way it does business to help communities across the country," said St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page.

This dedicated effort is designed to meet the demands of customers for common safety consumables and MRO products.

Safety Products will focus on personal protection and sanitation products to protect individuals in the workplace. Face masks, sanitizers, cleaning products, hearing protection, hand protection, and body coverings will be the basis of this offering. Optimas will stock and sell a selection of these common items that are used by nearly every business and manufacturer.

MRO Offerings will focus on materials, equipment and supplies necessary to keep production running smoothly. MRO products such as adhesive, abrasive, tape, and packaging materials along with janitorial supplies and cutting, repair and hand tools will be sourced and readily available to deliver for customer critical needs.

Strandquist announced the appointment of Scott McDaniel, fastener industry veteran, to oversee the go-to-market approach, which is also designed to help Optimas Solutions expand into new markets.

"I'm excited about the potential for this strategy," McDaniel said. "Our tapered approach enables Optimas to help customers access excellent products, with fast delivery from St. Louis and optimal pricing. The initial focus will be in two major categories, safety products and MRO items, with others to come."

By streamlining the acquisition and fulfillment process for customers, this service expansion is relying on Optimas' robust tech-enabled eCommerce website https://us.optimas.com/ to process orders directly from customers for safety equipment and other MRO products. The site will also support order entry for internal sales team members working directly with customers using other sales channels. The goal is to meet demand quickly and seamlessly while providing competitive value for customers.

"Our customers of our engineered fasteners can now take advantage of our ability to also supply them with a focused set of MRO and safety products, while reducing the number of suppliers and related administrative costs," McDaniel said.

"This new strategy will allow us to leverage our volumes to compete with larger players in the market without a large inventory investment," Strandquist said. "We will offer a range of MRO items that we will source through distribution and be able to drop ship directly to our customers. We know to do so we must be flexible with customer requirements and continue to make it easy to order on our eCommerce platform."

About Optimas Solutions

Optimas is the leading global industrial distributor, manufacturer and service provider specializing in fastening and supply chain solutions for manufacturers seeking to improve efficiency and profitability. We take care of the details so customers can focus on manufacturing cutting-edge products—giving them an unparalleled competitive edge. Visit optimas.com and follow us on LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/optimas-solutions/ and Twitter @Optimas_S .

