OptiMed Automates Interactions with Brokers, Employers

ATLANTA, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OptiMed Health Plans has developed secure online website portals as part of its ongoing digital solutions strategy to make health coverage more user-friendly. These secure channels include one for employer group health insurance clients, and one for licensed health insurance brokers representing OptiMed's suite of products.

Brokers and employers have their own secure online portals to manage OptiMed Health Plans. As part of the Brokers' Portal, OptiRater churns out illustrative insurance quotes in real-time.

"We refer to these as our employer portal and our broker portal," explained Gary Volino, president/CEO of OptiMed. "We have our website for general information, but the portals facilitate private and secure online access to key information for employers and brokers to manage their plan products, while also maintaining HIPAA compliance."

The employer portal focuses on fast and efficient administration of employee benefits issued through OptiMed Health. Employers can access and update member information, enroll employees in health plans, review invoices, submit and follow medical claims, and more.

OptiMed's broker portal features access to OptiRater, an online software platform that produces health insurance illustrative quotes.

"OptiRater is a boom for brokers," said Volino. "Its speed in quoting and re-quoting different selections of coverage options enables employers to cost:benefit analyze granularly. Brokers can even perform quotes via teleconference so the employer can give instant input on options and ultimately sees that every possibility is explored."

In addition to OptiRater, OptiMed's broker portal also enables brokers to assist in handling any employer-level health plan administration such as enrollments or medical claims.

Brokers can also check an ongoing tabulation of their sales commissions in OptiMed's brokers' portal.

"Our solutions team has masterfully constructed digital solutions that embed automation and self-service processes into the sale and administration of group health coverage," said Volino. "Traditionally, dealing with an insurance company can be challenging, but not anymore."

Those interested in learning more about OptiMed Health Plans should contact the company via email, or visit OptimedHealth-dotcom.

Media Contact:

Terry Duschinski, Marketing Manager

[email protected]

561-869-4732

www.OptiMedHealth.com

SOURCE OptiMed Health Plans

Related Links

https://www.optimedhealth.com

