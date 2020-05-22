Optimega Brings Its Omega-3 Shots to ECRM's Virtual Program

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimega gears up for May's virtual ECRM's conference and their Healthy Living, Vitamin and Nutrition program. The Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) conference is a networking event for emerging and established brands to meet their perfect retail match. But this all-digital platform will allow brands to make professional connections while social distancing.

The May 18th through May 21st program focus, Healthy Living, Vitamin and Nutrition, is an ideal opportunity for Optimega to showcase its supplemental health products. Founded in 2017, health and wellness brand Optimega has been changing the way people take their daily dose of Omega-3s. Omega-3 fatty acids are the building blocks of overall health, but it can be difficult to get enough each day. Omega-3s must be taken from a food or supplement source, since they are not naturally created within the human body, but until now the non-food options for supplementing have been a little tough to swallow.

Optimega's omega-3 shots are an extremely efficient way to absorb this essential fatty acid. The shots are fruit juice flavored 2.5oz drinkable supplements with an impressive 1000mg of omega-3 fatty acids per shot, meaning they far exceed the market standard.

Drinking omega-3s instead of taking them in a pill form also comes with a number of nutritional advantages; Taking omega-3 as a liquid increases the bioavailability of the actual nutrients, meaning the omega-3 in Optimega's shots actually makes it all the way to its intended locations in the body. Another major benefit to good-tasting liquid shots is they do not come with the unpleasant "burp effect" so commonly associated with taking fish oil in the form of liquid capsules, where the "fishy" taste can come back hours after they have been ingested.

Omega-3s act as a brain booster and help increase mental clarity, energy, and cognitive ability. The driving force behind omega-3 fish oil is the combined effect of DHA and EPA. Fish oil contains Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), which when used together in the body have been found to help support memory, maintain skin health, and promote eye health, because of the effect of EPA on the human retina.

Optimega's strength in an e-commerce environment is in the specialization of its omega-3 formula to different customer needs, OMEGA Shots™ 50+, for users over age 50, targeting joint and cardiovascular health.

OMEGA Shots™ Prenatal is ideal for use during pregnancy and nursing. This makes them an ideal candidate for online retail because clearly designated product descriptions help people research and read reviews before they decide to buy.

The fast-paced, all digital version of this trade conference will be an exciting opportunity for brands to show off their products, industry knowledge, and ability to interface through remote technology. Brands like Optimega, with a strong history of success in the e-commerce market, have an advantage not only at this ECRM conference, but in the future of retail.

