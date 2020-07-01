Optimega Makes Industry Connections At ECRM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimega prepares to expand their business following a successful round of meetings at May's Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) conference. May's ECRM was a historic occasion for what is usually a large-scale, face-to-face industry event. Due to social distancing protocols, last month's ECRM was held entirely online, at a safe distance.

May's conference program Healthy Living, Vitamin, and Nutrition was a good fit for Optimega, known for creating unique and effective products that fill a niche in the supplemental health industry. Optimega's OmegaShots are 2.5 oz, great-tasting drinkable shots with a full serving of Omega-3 fatty acids. Most commonly, Omega-3 fish oil comes in the form of liquid-filled gel capsules that deliver small concentrated doses. But capsules can come with an unpleasant aftertaste, and swallowing pills can be tough for a large portion of Optimega's target audience.

One of Optimega's best-selling products has been their Omega Shots™ 50+, Omega shots formulated specifically for adults aged fifty plus, for whom it is integral to get adequate amounts of this essential fatty acid. Optimega says that in addition to the taste factor, their Omega-3 shots are also designed to absorb more quickly than gel capsules, in part thanks to the addition of MCT oil. MCT oil is made up of medium-chain triglycerides and has been growing in popularity in the world of health and wellness. MCT oil can help support the absorption of Omega-3s, so nothing is wasted while drinking Omega shots.

Optimega also makes shots that are specialized for pregnancy, OMEGA Shots™ Prenatal, and shots for people who need an extra boost of Omega-3 in their daily diet, Omega Shots™ Daily Support.

Keeping a carefully crafted list of well-developed products was a key factor in Optimega's ECRM success, as video conference meetings happened in rapid succession, leaving little time to explain and showcase products to potential retail buyers. ECRM's virtual conference was an opportunity for brands that have already perfected their tech literacy to shine, showing not only their ability to interface, selling products in real-time, but their ability to compete in the ever-changing e-commerce market.

In addition to selling through their own website, thanks to a fruitful year for Optimega, they now have products for sale through some of the largest online retailers in the United States, and it looks like demand for their products is only growing.

Optimega's future looks bright following May's ECRM conference, as they continue to expand their online and instore sales throughout 2020.

Please direct inquiries to:

Jacinta Steinman

(954) 394-2347

[email protected]

SOURCE Optimega