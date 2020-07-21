Optimega Partners with Rakuten.com to Expand Their Online Sales

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega-3 supplement brand, Optimega, has been expanding their e-commerce model over the last six years, now with products available for purchase through online retail giant, Rakuten.com. Online sales have been a major component of Optimega brand success throughout 2020, and the recent acquisition of Rakuten could have a major impact on their overall supplement sales.

Rakuten is often referred to as "The Biggest E-Commerce Site You've Never Heard Of," because the site is well known in Japan, but Rakuten has only started to gain name recognition as an online retailer for the US market in the last eight years. But despite their name recognition in the United States, Rakuten's sales figures speak for themselves, as the company totaled more than $10 billion in online sales in the United States last year.

Online sales have been a driving force behind all supplement sales throughout the United States, but particularly now, as more people are ordering their usual supplements online. With a larger online buying base, the potential for new customers who are browsing supplement options virtually has increased substantially in the last four months.

Optimega is prepared for their Omega Shots to meet the online retail market after years of changing the face of omega-3 supplements. Optimega offers a new way to get a daily recommended dose of omega-3s: drinkable, great-tasting 2.5oz shots. Unlike capsules that can take a long time to digest and absorb, Optimega's omega-3 shots are quickly absorbed by the body, delivering a boost of energy to both body and mind.

Omega-3 fatty acids are considered "essential" fatty acids, meaning that they are not created within the human body, so they must be taken from an external source. A diet rich in fish or flaxseed can provide some of the recommended amounts of omega-3s, but for most people, supplements are the only way to ensure they are getting the recommended dosage.

Omega-3 fish oil is potent because it contains both Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), which work together in the body to promote joint, muscle, and brain health. DHA is an essential Omega-3 fatty acid because it is the main structural component in the makeup of the human brain, as well as skin cells, and retina, while EPA plays a vital role in blood flow and blood pressure. Optimega's Omega Shots contain 500mg of both EPA and DHA, making it one of the most effective and innovative ways to add omega-3 fatty acids to a healthy diet.

Optimega's brand success has been based around having a tight list of highly developed products that are consumer-ready, and ready to ship. With buying trends moving to a majority e-commerce marketplace, Optimega is smart to partner with some of the giants of the online market.

Find Optimega online through their company website as well as some of the largest retailers in the United States, including Rakuten.com.

