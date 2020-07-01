Optimega's Omega Shots™ 50+ Are Now for Sale Through Amazon.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplemental health brand, Optimega now has their Omega Shots™ 50+ for sale through Amazon.com. Amazon represents a major opportunity for Optimega since the e-commerce giant is now responsible for over two-thirds of all supplement sales across the United States. Selling through Amazon is also a wise move for products geared towards older adults who have been buying from home over the past few months in an effort to stay safe.

Omega-3 is an essential fatty acid, meaning it is not made within the body and must be absorbed from outside sources, but it is also an integral part of any supplemental health care plan for adults fifty and over.

Optimega formulated their Omega Shots™ 50+ specifically to help with the types of issues most commonly associated with aging. Often Omega-3 fish oil is presented in liquid-filled capsules, but capsules can have a fishy odor and can be difficult to swallow. Optimega has quickly risen in popularity because their Omega-3 shots come in a 2.5 oz, pleasant-tasting drink, without any hint of fishy undertones, so anyone can start an Omega-3 routine.

Some of the most important roles that Omega-3 fatty acids play in the body all have to do with the brain. The brain relies on specific proteins and hormone compounds to help repair damaged brain cells. As the body ages, the production of these hormones and proteins slows down and begins to decline, leaving the brain unable to repair itself or continue to grow. Another key role of Omega-3 fatty acid is concerning the level of blood flowing to the brain. Changes in blood pressure or circulation that cause the brain to receive less blood flow than is needed to maintain a healthy cognitive environment grow more common with advanced age.

The addition of Omega-3 fatty acids into an otherwise healthy diet can be beneficial concerning the production of essential hormones and proteins, while also helping to improve the circulation of blood throughout the body. Omega-3 fatty acids can also help to prevent the type of plaque build-up in blood vessels and arteries, which can restrict blood flow to the heart, brain, and other vital organs. The process of tackling the two main causes of age-related memory loss has yielded promising results in study after study of Omega-3s in older adults.

Partnering with Amazon is not only valuable because more people will be able to easily purchase Optimega's Omega Shots™ 50+, but it also means new customers will be able to read a wealth of product reviews before they buy. Optimega will continue expanding their retail availability both online and in stores throughout 2020. Look for them through their company website, and now through Amazon.com.

