Optimize Health Expands Leadership Team With Three New Executive Hires

SEATTLE, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimize Health, a leader in Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), today announced it has expanded its leadership team in order to meet the growing demands for remote patient monitoring solutions.

The new hires come on the back of a noteworthy year for the company. In 2020, the company saw 400% year-over-year revenue growth, expanded its teams in every department, and raised a $15.6 million Series A financing round.

Optimize Health

"Providers are recognizing the need to offer remote monitoring solutions, as patient demands and expectations evolve," said Jeff LeBrun, CEO of Optimize Health. "We have seen tremendous growth over the past few years, as demand for high-performing RPM programs has grown exponentially. Because of this, we needed to build a team that is equipped to scale while meeting the changing needs of both providers and patients. With these new additions, we are now in a position to help our customers take their remote monitoring programs to the next level."

Ryan Clark , Vice President of Customer Success

Ryan Clark joins the company as vice president of customer success. Formerly senior director of client success at Phreesia, Clark was instrumental in establishing and scaling the client success organization with a focus on retention, product adoption, and expansion.

At Optimize Health, he will help practices find success with new RPM technology and assist them in managing and scaling successful remote monitoring programs.

"The adoption of technology in healthcare has seen incredible acceleration over the past 18 months through COVID," said Clark. "Patients are looking to take more ownership of their own care, and providers are looking for scalable tools to deliver better patient outcomes. We are starting to see the evolution of technologies that are going to make a material difference in the delivery of healthcare and I consider it a privilege to contribute to that."

Sarah Jacob , Vice President of Product

Sarah Jacob joins the company as vice president of product. She spent several years managing the product portfolio at cloud-based EHR company CareCloud, which was acquired by publicly traded MTBC in 2019. Before joining Optimize Health, she helped launch a new solution at benefits navigation company Accolade at the time of the company's IPO (2020), now traded on NASDAQ.

At Optimize Health, she will be focused on building a world-class product organization where she will lead a team to scale the company's solutions, grow with customers, and meet patients where they are.

"While virtual care skyrocketed during the early part of the pandemic, it's time now to solve the access to care problem for the future. It's the new norm and it's an extremely exciting space to be in," said Jacob. "Optimize Health's platform improves clinical outcomes for our patient population while also making it easier on our provider customers. We have an incredible opportunity to be the market leader in remote patient care and we have the foundation to get there."

Louie Martinez , Head of People

Louie Martinez joins the company as head of people. Prior to joining Optimize Health, he helped grow the teams at two other companies in the digital health space, Iora Health and Quartet Health, as director of people operations.

At Optimize Health, Martinez will be focused on continuing to expand the Optimize Health team while doubling down on the organization's commitment to being a best place to work for its distributed workforce. This includes the team's pledge to fill roles with talented and diverse experience that represents the landscape of America's doctors and patients.

"I have always had a passion for healthcare, from my early years of working as an EMT in emergency rooms and trauma centers to working with early-stage companies," said Martinez. "I am thrilled to join a company that lives its commitment to D&I, starting with a diverse and talented leadership team."

ABOUT OPTIMIZE HEALTH

Optimize Health makes it easy for healthcare providers to offer patient-centric, reimbursable remote patient monitoring. Optimize Health's solution seamlessly integrates affordable devices with easy-to-use software and clinically driven monitoring services, empowering patients and providers alike to improve health outcomes and contain costs.

To learn more about the company's remote patient monitoring solutions for healthcare providers, visit https://www.optimize.health/.

