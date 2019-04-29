Optimove Expands Marketer Accessibility to Data with Optimove BI Studio

SAN DIEGO, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimove, the Science-First Relationship Marketing Hub, announced today its BI Studio offering. Optimove's BI Studio builds on Optimove's existing CDP (Customer Data Platform) capabilities by empowering marketers to create highly personalized, sophisticated business intelligence reports, all from within Optimove. These capabilities enhance Optimove's promise of providing marketers with easy access to analytics, leading to smart marketing insight discovery.

Marketers using Optimove already get access to hundreds of data points that enable them to view all customer data in one place and deliver personalized marketing campaigns. With the addition of BI Studio, organizing, analyzing and sharing this data and insight throughout an organization is easier than ever. While legacy BI platforms require marketers to wait for IT to create the dashboards they need, modern marketers expect user-friendly tools that will provide them freedom from those constraints.

According to Gartner research: "Increasingly, both BI and dashboard solutions are incorporating self-service data preparation. This opens the door for citizen analysts on the marketing team to play a greater role in insight discovery, as opposed to just consuming reports at the delivery stage." *

Georgina Little, Senior CRM Marketing Manager at Sweaty Betty says: "Using BI Studio right on our Optimove dashboard has given our marketing team direct access to data that used to take us a long time to compile. Data is presented in a visual way and is easy for everyone in the team to use and gain insights from. It is also easily customizable to our specific needs. We are looking forward to setting up more reports on it going forward."

"A major role of CDPs is to aggregate and avail all customer data in a marketer-friendly interface. Optimove's BI Studio empowers marketers to create interactive bespoke reports ensuring they are deriving new insights and uncovering opportunities to maximize customer value. With BI Studio, data points leap off the screen democratizing data for better and faster insight discovery and decision making," said Pini Yakuel, CEO of Optimove.

Optimove BI Studio features include:

Powerful reporting – BI Studio can generate accurate and comprehensive reports based on any facet of a company's business data. Based on Microsoft Power BI Embedded (PBIE) technology, these reports are vibrant and rich, enabling all types of business users to understand and act on the insight discovered.

Interactive data visualizations – BI Studio excels at offering a wide range of data visualization capabilities, transforming massive amounts of data into intuitive visuals that communicate meaning and encourage interactive data exploration.

Permissions management – Access to BI Studio reports is based on Optimove's standard role permission settings, making it easy to define who has access.

BI Studio is available now for current Optimove customers. Visit www.Optimove.com for more information.

*Gartner, Learn the Five Components of Marketing Data Management for Successful Marketing Analytics, February 2019

About Optimove

Optimove is the Science-first Relationship Marketing Hub, used by over 350 customer-centric businesses to drive measurable growth by scaling customer engagement. Optimove combines the art of marketing with the science of data to autonomously generate actionable insights, empowering marketers to deliver highly-effective personalized customer marketing campaigns across multiple channels. The company's unique technology suite helps marketers maximize customer spend, engagement, retention and lifetime value. Optimove is used by leading brands of all sizes, including Dollar Shave Club, Family Dollar, Deezer, Talk Space, eBags, and many others. With over 220 employees in New York, London and Tel Aviv, the company's revenue has grown 60% during the past year. More information is available at www.optimove.com.

