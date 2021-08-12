Optimove Recognized as a Leader in Cross-Channel Campaign Management by Independent Research Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimove, the leading global CRM Marketing platform, announced today that it has been recognized as a Leader by Forrester in "The Forrester Wave™: Cross-Channel Campaign Management (Independent Platforms), Q3 2021".

The report evaluated 13 of the most significant independent cross-channel campaign management platform providers across 30-criteria. Optimove's solution received the highest possible score in 12 criteria including Testing & Optimization and was noted in the Forrester report as "a good all-around CCCM solution, especially for online brands." Optimove also received the highest possible scores in the criteria of Data Integration & Transformation, Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics & Machine Learning, Campaign Planning, Workflow, Scheduling, & Automation, Reports & Dashboards, Marketing Performance Management, Native & Third-Party Integration, Product Vision, Market Approach, and Supporting Products & Services. Additionally, Optimove is one of only two providers with a score higher than 3.8 in both the report's Current Offering and Strategy categories.

"Optimove has raised its game across nearly every CCCM criterion since it appeared in our 2019 edition of this evaluation," stated the Forrester report. The report also notes, "Enterprise references from the telecommunications and online gaming sectors enthusiastically endorsed Optimove."

The report further stated that "Optimove leverages its CDP as a foundation for personalized customer-led journeys aligned with business key performance indicators. Its Relationship Marketing Hub enriches customer profiles with AI-based analytics, CCCM workflows (Mission Control and Campaign Builder), and engagement modules for email (Optimail and DynamicMail) and mobile messaging (Optipush). Its BI Studio adds integrated business intelligence tools, and Optibot provides AI-generated marketing user recommendations."

"We believe Forrester's recognition of Optimove as a Leader—in its second straight appearance in the report—is a testament to our ability to help brands scale their personalization with AI-mapped CRM journeys," said Pini Yakuel, Optimove's Founder and CEO. "To us, the report is further proof of the true value Optimove delivers to its clients, driving significant growth in their customers' lifetime value. By orchestrating cross-channel campaigns, while combining realtime triggers and predictive next-best-action optimization, our clients have incrementally increased CRM's contribution to revenue by over 30%."

Optimove works with some of the world's leading brands, including Staples, Papa John's, and gaming giant, Entain. Its solution powers CRM journeys mapped by AI, processing data of more than 1 billion purchase days each month, placed by a customer network of billions of active users.

For a complimentary copy of this report, click here.

About Optimove

Optimove is the leading CRM Marketing Platform, empowering marketing teams to create and manage large-scale, customer-led journeys. Optimove's CRM Journeys leverage AI to autonomously surface valuable customer segments, orchestrate self-optimizing CRM journeys, and accurately deliver the marketing interaction of the highest incremental impact. Optimove is used by leading brands, including Dollar Shave Club, Entain, Papa John's, Penn National, and Staples, to maximize customer loyalty, retention, and lifetime value.

