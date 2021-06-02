Optimum Nutrition® Building Better Lives 5-Week Fitness Challenge Promotes Access to Fitness in Underserved Communities

"No one should feel their fitness goals are out of reach," said Sarah Lombard, director brand marketing for Optimum Nutrition®. "Our Building Better Lives program aims to address access to fitness in communities that are underserved. We are thrilled to be partnering with Davante Adams and Justin Jefferson, who are channeling their competitive spirit in friendly rivalry to raise awareness of the need in their hometowns."

Fans and supporters who participate in the free fitness challenge can lend their support to Davante Adams and East Palo Alto or to Justin Jefferson and Saint Rose in two ways:

Participate in virtual classes as part of the free 5-Week Fitness Challenge.

Share and hashtag on social media to raise awareness.

Based on the amount of public support shown throughout the challenge, each community has the opportunity to earn installation of permanent, outdoor community fitness equipment courtesy of Optimum Nutrition®.

Free Expert Coaching and Education Online

Anyone inspired by the Building Better Lives program mission to improve access to fitness can join in the Optimum Nutrition® 5-Week Fitness Challenge by visiting ONBuildingBetterLives.com throughout the month of June. Each week, Optimum Nutrition will release fitness and wellness resources, including videos and downloadable tip sheets. Free content will include a variety of cardio and strength training workouts, nutrition tips and mind-body wellness practices. Adams and Jefferson each will contribute content, which is suited for all levels of fitness, and Challenge participants will recognize other celebrities and notable names in sport among the hosts.

"Providing free, easily accessible expert advice and coaching is one way to address disparities in access to fitness resources," said Lombard. "With our network of certified personal trainers, professional athletes, registered dietitians and more will help guide people who are at any point of their fitness journey with quality information and entertaining workouts."

Each time someone participates in a fitness activity, or shares on social media using designated hashtags, the Building Better Lives community of the user's choice will be one step closer to winning permanent outdoor fitness equipment funded by Optimum Nutrition®.

Community Champions Helping Their Hometowns

Division rivals Davante Adams and Justin Jefferson are the Community Champions leading the awareness effort for the 5-Week Fitness Challenge.

Davante Adams (#TeamONE7) is about to start his eighth season playing pro football in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He grew up in East Palo Alto, California, and attended Palo Alto High School. As a child, he had a goal to become a professional athlete, and he credits his commitment and access to sports as a means of overcoming obstacles.

"Growing up in East Palo Alto has its challenges," said Adams. "I had community support growing up to help keep me out of trouble and focused on my goals. I'm proud to partner with Optimum Nutrition to bring fitness resources to my community and hope my fans will support me and East Palo Alto."

Justin Jefferson (#TeamJett), entering his second season playing in Minnesota, grew up in Saint Rose, Louisiana. Despite facing challenges with poverty and crime, Saint Rose has produced some extraordinary professional athletes, including Jefferson.

"I want to give people in my community hope and positivity," said Jefferson. "Working with Optimum Nutrition to bring more fitness resources to Saint Rose will make a difference in people's lives. I want that fitness equipment to go in the new Ed Reed Park in Saint Rose, and hope my fans help me out."

To support the athletes and their hometowns, fans can post on social media with #ONBuildingBetterLives and #TeamONE7 (Adams) or #TeamJett (Jefferson), or credit their engagement with fitness and wellness content on ONBuildingBetterLives.com to the team of their choice.

The Building Better Lives Program

Optimum Nutrition® announced the Building Better Lives program, and its first Community Champions, in May. Based on its belief in the transformative power of fitness, Optimum Nutrition® created the program to improve access to fitness resources – ultimately making a difference in individual lives, helping address disparities in underserved populations and supporting the goal of a more diverse, inclusive fitness industry.

Building Better Lives is an ongoing, national purpose-driven program, and Optimum Nutrition® intends to expand reach of the program to additional communities in 2022 and beyond.

To learn more about the Building Better Lives program, athletes, and communities, and to participate in the fitness challenge, visit ONBuildingBetterLives.com.

About OPTIMUM NUTRITION

Optimum Nutrition® was established in 1986 to satisfy consumer demand for consistent quality in sports nutrition. The company is also known for anticipating ever-changing customer needs and meeting the demands of a dynamic market with innovative products. With three state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities based in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Optimum Nutrition® manufactures items in every product category, including nutritional bars, protein powders, ready-to-drink shakes and beverages, energy products, multi-vitamins and other health & wellness items that support a healthy lifestyle. Optimum Nutrition® GOLD STANDARD 100% WHEY™ is universally recognized as one of the world's best-selling whey protein powder products. Optimum Nutrition® products can be found throughout the United States in close to 10,000 independent natural product and specialty retail stores, gyms, fitness centers, and most online retailers. Optimum Nutrition® products are also sold in 120+ countries around the world. For more information, visit: www.optimumnutrition.com.

