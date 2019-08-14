OPTIMUM NUTRITION ESSENTIAL AMIN.O. ENERGY Plus Electrolytes™ Sparkling Hydration Drink Now Available at Costco Locations Nationwide

"We recognize that today's active adults are looking for convenience," said Sarah Teeter, director of brand marketing for ON. "ON has innovated to create grab-and-go products that fit into a busy lifestyle, and we're expanding our distribution to make it easier than ever to access high-quality performance nutrition products as part of an everyday routine."

Costco offers a 16-pack of the ESSENTIAL AMIN.O. ENERGY Plus Electrolytes sparkling hydration drink 12-ounce cans in grape flavor. Each serving provides 100 mg of caffeine derived from natural sources like green tea and green coffee bean extract per serving, plus five grams of amino acids and critical electrolyte nutrients like Potassium and Sodium and contains zero sugar.

"ESSENTIAL AMIN.O. ENERGY Plus Electrolytes sparkling hydration drink is perfect for pre- or post-workout energy and hydration, or anytime you need an energy boost," said Teeter. "It delivers amino acids, caffeine and electrolytes and is a delicious, fizzy alternative to high-sugar sports drinks."

ON introduced the ESSENTIAL AMIN.O. ENERGY Plus Electrolytes sparkling hydration drink last year, with distribution at sports nutrition retailers and online. The product is the first ready-to-drink beverage from ON available at Costco, which also features some of the company's industry leading protein and amino energy powders.

"ON aims to support all consumers in their individual fitness and wellness goals, and that means making high-quality, trustworthy performance nutrition products more accessible," said Teeter.

For more information on the ESSENTIAL AMIN.O. ENERGY Plus Electrolytes sparkling hydration drink from ON and other ON products, visit www.optimumnutrition.com.

About OPTIMUM NUTRITION

OPTIMUM NUTRITION was established in 1986 to satisfy consumer demand for consistent quality in sports nutrition. The company is also known for anticipating ever-changing customer needs and meeting the demands of a dynamic market with innovative products. With five state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities based in the United States and in the United Kingdom, ON manufactures items in every product category, including nutritional bars, protein powders, ready-to-drink shakes and beverages, energy products, multi-vitamins and other health & wellness items that support a healthy lifestyle. The brand's GOLD STANDARD 100% Whey™ is universally recognized as one of the world's best-selling whey protein products. ON products can be found throughout the United States in close to 10,000 independent natural product and specialty retail stores, gyms, and fitness centers, and most online retailers. ON products are also sold in 120+ countries around the world.

