OPTIMUM NUTRITION Introduces Sweet, Crispy Protein Wafers in Four Indulgent Flavors

"Most of us remember wafer sandwich cookies from when we were kids," said Sarah Teeter, director of marketing for ON. "Our new ON Protein Wafers have that same amazing crunch and sweet center – but deliver a grown-up serving of complete protein in the protein-enhanced filling."

Every two-wafer serving delivers 15 grams of protein, with six grams of sugar and between 190 and 210 calories depending on flavor. Protein Wafers come in four flavor varieties – Vanilla Crème, Chocolate Crème, Raspberry Chocolate Crème & Mocha Crème – designed for grab-and-go convenience.

According to Nielsen, the on-the-go snacking category is valued at $1.1 billion and grew 10% annually from 2012 to 2016.

"For a long time, it seemed consumers had to choose between convenience and good nutrition," said Teeter. "ON has made it a priority to create convenient snacking options that deliver the great taste people want with a better-for-you nutritional profile. Indulgence, convenience and nutrition do not have to be mutually exclusive."

ON Protein Wafers are available at sports nutrition retailers and online. For more information on Protein Wafers and other ON products, please visit www.optimumnutrition.com.

About OPTIMUM NUTRITION

OPTIMUM NUTRITION was established in 1986 to satisfy consumer demand for consistent quality in sports nutrition. The company is also known for anticipating ever-changing customer needs and meeting the demands of a dynamic market with innovative products. With five state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities based in the United States and in the United Kingdom, ON is the only sports nutrition company to manufacture items in every product category, including nutritional bars, protein powders, ready-to-drink shakes and beverages, energy products, multi-vitamins and other health & wellness items that support a healthy lifestyle. The brand's GOLD STANDARD 100% Whey™ is universally recognized as one of the world's best-selling whey protein products. ON products can be found throughout the United States in close to 10,000 independent natural product and specialty retail stores, gyms, and fitness centers, and most online retailers. ON products are also sold in 130 countries around the world.

