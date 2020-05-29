OPTIMUM NUTRITION steps up support for community during pandemic

"OPTIMUM NUTRITION's purpose is to help people realize their potential and achieve their fitness goals," said Kerry Leslie, brand activation manager for OPTIMUM NUTRITION. "Now, more than ever, we want to be there to support our community – from people who are looking for ways to stay fit and active in a time of limited options, to the fitness professionals who are facing financial hardship and the frontline workers and first responders helping care for those most in need."

Since March, OPTIMUM NUTRITION has been sending free, high-quality performance nutrition products to doctors, nurses, other hospital staff and first responders.

"Our products aren't just for the gym: protein helps with satiety and muscle recovery and our AMIN.O. ENERGY® products provide caffeine from natural sources for anytime energy, electrolytes and amino acids, to support focus and recovery," said Leslie. "OPTIMUM NUTRITION is proud to do what we can to send strength, energy and our gratitude to frontline workers."

To date, OPTIMUM NUTRITION has shipped GOLD STANDARD 100% WHEY™ (powder and ready-to-drink), ESSENTIAL AMIN.O. ENERGY® powder, ESSENTIAL AMIN.O. ENERGY PLUS ELECTROLYTES™ Sparkling Hydration Drink and assorted protein snacks like Protein Almonds and Protein Wafers to more than 75 hospitals, fire stations, food banks and other facilities nationwide. In all, OPTIMUM NUTRITION has donated more than $1.5 million in product.

"Everyone was so excited about the Optimum Nutrition products," said Susan Tiso of the School of Nursing at UC Irvine, which received donated product. "The immunity gummies, protein wafers, and probiotics were snapped up, and the whey protein drinks were a big hit. It means a lot that Optimum Nutrition cares for us – the brand made a lot of people happy during a tough time."

To support those who are seeking new ways to stay fit, as well as gyms that have taken a difficult financial hit, OPTIMUM NUTRITION has partnered with Michelob ULTRA for MOVEMENT By Michelob ULTRA Live – a virtual workout series featuring celebrities, and led by top trainers and private gym owners from around the country. Workout hosts include OPTIMUM NUTRITION ambassadors like professional soccer player Abby Dahlkemper, former reality TV contestant Clay Harbor (who also played professional football), noted wedding dress designer Hayley Paige, fitness vlogger Conrad Louis and fitness model and trainer Karina Elle.

MOVEMENT Live workouts provide financial relief for privately owned fitness studios across the country impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, as viewers are encouraged to donate through a "virtual tip jar." For each dollar donated, OPTIMUM NUTRITION and Michelob ULTRA match the donation up to $7,500 per week. With a month of programming still to come, OPTIMUM NUTRITION has contributed more than $30,000 in matching funds.

MOVEMENT Live workouts stream every Thursday at 6pm EDT through June 29 via OPTIMUM NUTRITION Facebook Live and Michelob ULTRA's Facebook LIVE , Instagram LIVE and YouTube LIVE channels.

"Michelob ULTRA's MOVEMENT Live series presented the perfect opportunity for OPTIMUM NUTRITION to meet the need for at-home fitness content in a non-traditional way that's aligned with our commitment to innovation," added Leslie. "There are lots of online workouts out there right now – but, with its unique combination of star power and philanthropy, there's only one like MOVEMENT Live."

OPTIMUM NUTRITION also says thanks and celebrates personal trainers who are keeping Americans active, motivated and fit during the pandemic through an online and broadcast ad campaign that began airing this week.

